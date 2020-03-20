It’s finally spring — let’s see your photos!

Victoria Baker, Wahpeton, shared this image taken at Bois de Sioux Golf Course she called ‘Melting Day.’ She wrote, ‘Some think the spring is the time of flowers. We from the north say the spring is the time when the snow starts melting.’
We want to see you photos of spring. Send them to editor@wahpetondailynews.com with information about the image, to see it here in print.
