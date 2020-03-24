It's finally spring - let's see your photos!
Courtesy Chuck Koval

Chuck Koval, Wahpeton, shared this photo with us and wrote, ‘On my driveway Sunday. By my daughter-in-law.’ The Twin Towns area was awash in chalk hearts on driveways and sidewalks this weekend, inspired by a Facebook page called #aworldofhearts.

Share your spring photos with us by sending them to editor@wahpetondailynews.com.

Tags

Load comments