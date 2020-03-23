It's finally spring - share your photos with us!

It’s finally spring — share your photos with us!

 Bruce Fingerson

Bruce Fingerson, Breckenridge, Minnesota, shared this photo he took of geese while walking along the Breckenridge side of the Bois de Sioux Golf Course. 'The geese were very vocal when they saw me and after what appeared to be an argument, took off,' he wrote.

Share your spring photos with us by emailing them to: editor@wahpetondailynews.com.

 

Tags

Load comments