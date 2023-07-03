It’s time to move on from ‘Indiana Jones,’ but what a farewell!

Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) and Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) are on the trail in 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.' While Daily News critic Frank Stanko had a good time with the movie, he nevertheless accepts the idea that the Indiana Jones movies have reached the finish line.
It’s pretty nice sometimes, getting exactly what you want.
“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” featuring what is presumably Harrison Ford’s very last performance as the title character, met my expectations. I would say that the movie exceeded them, but the truth is, I hedged my bets and under-anticipated the movie.
“Dial of Destiny” is directed by James Mangold, not Steven Spielberg, although it’s no secret that Spielberg was there during filming. Whether by luck or design, there is enough of the old school cool, charm and emotional resonance in “Dial of Destiny.” The script comes from a team including Mangold, brothers Jez and John-Henry Butterworth and David Koepp (the only one of the four not involved with “Ford v Ferrari”).
The year is 1969. The world’s feeling great about the successful Apollo 11 moon mission and angst-ridden over the continuation of the Vietnam War. Indiana Jones (Ford) has not destroyed a portion of Archimedes’ Dial, which can be used for time travel.
Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), wants the dial. She’s daughter of Basil (Toby Jones), who became obsessed with it. Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen) wants the dial. He’s a once-and-always Nazi, and, well, really, do we need more motivation for the villain?
I feel the same way about Renaldo, played by Antonio Banderas. He’s an old friend of Indiana’s (aren’t they all?) who aids in the search for the dial’s second half. Banderas may no longer be up for the physical demands of playing Zorro, but roles like Renaldo are a fine way to keep that spirit alive for a long, long time.
Similarly, “Dial of Destiny” features Ethann Isidore as Teddy. Now, if you want to get technical about it, he’s Helena’s young friend, not Indiana’s … but c’mon, I know another Short Round when I see one. While, alas, Ke Huy Quan doesn’t show up in this movie, John Rhys-Davies does. Rhys-Davies isn’t the only nostalgia figure appearing in “Dial of Destiny.” I eat that sort of stuff up with a spoon, and, luckily, there’s a point to it all.
Your results may vary with the cultural-political stuff, like the idea of Jürgen more or less hiding in plain sight and working in proximity with U.S. agent Mason (Shaunette Renée Wilson). I know that some people prefer that their summer entertainment have absolutely no message, but I swear to you, what goes on in “Dial of Destiny” is just as in step with the times as what went on in “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and such on.
Forgive the use of — and disavowal of — a misused buzzword, but the Indiana Jones movies didn’t suddenly become woke. Nor did they become brainless. (This concludes the sociology portion of the review.)
Like I said earlier, I had low expectations for “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” It wasn’t because I dislike the Indiana Jones movies, or Harrison Ford, or the concept of big ticket summer entertainment. Actually, these are all things that I love a lot. With a movie like “Dial of Destiny,” the fifth installment of a series that started back in 1981, there are always a couple of questions to be asked, however.
Is it time to move on? Yes. Is this a satisfying ending? Yes. Does it enrich the previous movies? I say yes.
I give “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” my Recommended rating.