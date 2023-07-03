It’s time to move on from ‘Indiana Jones,’ but what a farewell!

Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) and Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) are on the trail in 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.' While Daily News critic Frank Stanko had a good time with the movie, he nevertheless accepts the idea that the Indiana Jones movies have reached the finish line.

 Courtesy Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

It’s pretty nice sometimes, getting exactly what you want.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” featuring what is presumably Harrison Ford’s very last performance as the title character, met my expectations. I would say that the movie exceeded them, but the truth is, I hedged my bets and under-anticipated the movie.



