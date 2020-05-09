It's a virtual world

It’s difficult navigating in this new world of COVID-19, no doubt about it. Our usual way of doing things just got a major overhaul. Social distancing has played havoc with our equestrian sport this year. Even though equestrian activity is still considered essential, we have to be aware of many changes including multiple hand washing, disinfecting of reins and saddles and in some cases, wearing masks.
Our horse shows and events have been canceled since March and we are only just starting to see some activity possible in the near future. An indicator of how much this has affected the horse industry is the simple fact that the Running of the Roses, the Derby, the grandfather of all horse races, has been postponed and moved to Sept. 5, 2020, in the hopes that it can be run then. In the Arabian horse world, it has just been announced that the Canadian Arabian Horse Nationals, a National Championship show that has run, uninterrupted for over 62 years, has been cancelled until next year.
Social distancing is becoming the new normal. At future horse events, horse show committees are already designing the new stall setups and spectator areas. There will be a lot more space between stall setups and unfortunately, less social gathering, which has been a huge part of the attraction to showing horses.
This year, to help with the horse show blues, a new idea has emerged, “Virtual Horse Shows.” Yes, you can now stay at home and still compete! A lot of the stock horse breeds have already started to use this new format. Basically, you video yourself doing the class you would enter at a regular show. You video your ride and then send it into a panel of judges who evaluate your go against the other exhibitors.
You can search on Facebook for a group called, “The Virtual Horse Show.” This group is growing each day. At time of press, it is sporting more than 19,455 members strong! Here you can show from your own barn. Saddle up and video your class and top industry judges will judge and place your class. There is a small per class fee to enter. Classes are placed first through 10th and once the class is posted riders can also have their runs privately critiqued for an additional fee. The private critique is a great way to have an impartial judge help you improve your ride, no matter where you live in the world.
Patterns with specific measurements are posted and riders have a set number of days to video their pattern and post it on the virtual horse show Facebook page.
In this virtual horse show, style still matters. Long sleeve shirt, jeans and boots are required. Clothing and equipment are not to be judged, but the rider’s ability and horse performance will be judged. Showmanship, horsemanship, Ranch Riding and even jumping or walk trot classes are part of the fun.
At The Virtual Horse Show the rules are simple. No breed association is affiliated with the group and all breeds are welcome, no bullying, no promotions, and above all they want everyone to play nice and have fun! What a great way to enjoy horses. Happy Trails!
