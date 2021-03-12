It's spring mud time!

LORI RICIGLIANO is a horse judge, trainer, riding instructor, equine photographer and clinician. She hosts a weekly syndicated equine radio talk show “Hoof Beats with Lori.” Lori has held her horse judges license as a USEF /AHA — “R” rated judge for more than 25 years and currently operates Ricigliano Farms Horse Training and Riding Academy near Kent, Minn. She can be reached by email or phone at 218-557-8762 or riciglianofarms@gmail.com. Her website is www. RiciglianoFarms.com.