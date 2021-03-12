It's spring mud time!

We always welcome the first moments of spring; the warmer air, the birds singing and a feeling of new growth. However, along with the good we must take the bad, and the bad here is the dark heavy mud that appears every year. Along with just being annoying, mud season brings its own set of challenges to the horse owner.
Unfortunately, it is very common for a horse to lose its footing in the slick mud and to sustain an injury to its hip and back area. This area takes a lot of time to heal. It’s similar to a strained lower back in a human.
This injury will need immediate veterinary attention to reduce swelling to prevent further damage. A veterinarian assessment of the injury, as soon as possible, is critical. Anti-inflammatories may need to be prescribed to prevent permanent injury.
Another problem related to mud are hoof abscesses. Common in a wet spring and fall, the hoof is put under a lot of stress with the cycle of absorbing moisture and then drying out. The hoof wall becomes more open and susceptible to bacteria invasion.
Horses, left to their own devices, will try and avoid mud, but when it comprises the majority of their turnout, it’s nearly impossible. This is where it becomes essential to look for the higher, slightly drier areas for their turnout and feeding places until the drainage situation can be improved. Bringing in additional footing to help dry the areas around the sites most visited will help dramatically. The generous use of sand and pea gravel are the two most common additions to the footing situation. These offer drainage and grip to an otherwise slick situation.
Another concern with mud is its type. The most treacherous is the deep, thick “sucking” mud that is not only difficult to walk through, but if it can pull your shoes off your feet, it can also pull shoes off your horse’s feet and strain or injure their tendons. This deep mud can cause overreach issues to their lower legs as they struggle to get their footing as well.
Standing in mud for long periods of time can lead to Thrush or yeast issues in their feet. Remember the quote, “No hoof – no horse.” The feet are the horse’s foundation.
Thrush is a bacterial infection that occurs on the bottom part of a horse’s hoof, in the region of the frog. The bacterium involved is fusobacterium necrophorum and occurs naturally in the environment, especially in wet, muddy or unsanitary conditions.
Signs of thrush are the offensive odor you can smell as you pick out the horse’s feet and the infected areas of the hoof become black and crumble. This must be treated with a commercial thrush preparation, such as Coppertox or a bleach solution, because left untreated it can lead to lameness and disease within the foot.
Another potential issue we see with mud are skin infections where the mud has stayed on the horse’s skin and hair and has promoted the growth of bacteria. Such a skin infection is called “scratches,” also known as mud fever, pastern dermatitis or grease heel. This condition causes sores, fissures or scabs to form on the back of the horse’s pasterns or heels.
These sores are painful enough to render the horse lame. To treat the horse you must remove him from the wet, shave the area so air can get to it and wash the area with an antibacterial soap such as Betadine soap. Make sure to keep the area dry and you can apply some diaper rash ointment such as Desitin to help heal the sores as well.
It is essential to have a place for the horses to stand and gather the majority of the day out of the mud and the wet. This time of year can be very challenging to the horse owner. Wishing you much luck, Happy Trails!
