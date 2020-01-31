The Wahpeton Breckenridge Rotary Club named the January Students of the Month with a Tuesday, Jan. 21 lunch. It was attended by students, their parents and school administrators.
Students are Ben Krump and Logan Mamenga of Breckenridge High School, Mackenzie Schmidt of Hankinson High School, Katie Willprecht of Lidgerwood High School, Ellie Storbakken of Richland 44 High School, Alec Helgeson, Falon Phelps and Ellie Miller of Wahpeton High School and Emma Nelson of Wyndmere High School.
Ben Krump is the son of Wayne and Janelle Krump. His awards and accomplishments include being an academic letter and Honor Roll student. He’s involved in football, track and field and Knowledge Bowl. His future plans are to attend North Dakota State College of Science.
Logan Mamenga is the son of Robert and Melissa Mamenga. His awards and accomplishments include receiving a Student of Excellence award and being an Honor Roll student. He’s involved in cross-country, track and managing the boys basketball team. His future plans are to attend NDSCS.
Mackenzie Schmidt is the daughter of Tim and Melissa Schmidt. Her awards and accomplishments include having perfect attendance, being named Pirate Citizen of the Quarter and receiving various awards for golf and basketball.
She’s involved in basketball, volleyball, golf, Teens for Life, Quilts of Valor, drama, speech, band, choir, Sources of Strength and the prom committee. Her future plans are to attend the University of North Dakota, majoring in law.
Katie Willprecht is the daughter of Todd and Karen Willprecht. Her awards and accomplishments include qualifying for National Archery, being named Outstanding Soloist in Band, receiving numerous archery awards, being an Honor Roll student and receiving a Star in the regional music competition.
She’s involved in volleyball, archery, FFA, LYF, band and Red River Infinity Volleyball. Her future plans are to attend NDSCS, majoring in nursing.
Ellie Storbakken is the daughter of Joe and Dawn Storbakken. Her awards and accomplishments include being an Honor Roll student. She’s involved in volleyball, FCCLA, FFA and her church group. Her future plans are undecided, but she would like to work with children.
Alec Helgeson is the son of Jamie and Karen Helgesson. His awards and accomplishments include attending the FFA National Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana. He attended the state FFA competition and convention and is an FFA officer.
He’s involved in FFA parliamentary procedure and agronomy. His future plans include in interest joining the National Guard or Air Guard while working on a degree in engineering.
Falon Phelps is the daughter of Brent and Monica Phelps. Her awards and accomplishments include being a letter winner in hockey and choir. She’s involved with hockey and volleyball. Her future plans include an interest in attending college to become a paralegal and coaching girls hockey.
Ellie Miller is the daughter of Jon and Mary Jo Miller. Her awards and accomplishments include attending Hoby Leadership Camp, receiving two State Stars as part of a trio and as a soloist, participating in UND Honors Choir for two years, participating in North Dakota State University Honors Choir, Minot Honors Choir and Junior High All State Choir for three years and being a choir letter winner.
She’s involved in Chamber Choir and Encore. Her future plans include attending college at either the University of Washington Tacoma or the University of Puget Sound for forensic psychology.
Emma Nelson is the daughter of Ken Nelson and Christina Groff. Her awards and accomplishments include receiving a Silver honor in small animal care, participating in the FFA State Chorus and being a participant in state music and tri-college math.
She’s involved in choir, band, FFA and Spanish Club. Her future plans include attending Minnesota State University Moorhead to major in psychology.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.