If Robert Hughes is the creator of our parks-recreation system, then Roger Jensen is the architect. It has been of great fortune to enjoy a parks-recreation career at the same time.
Roger grew up around Wahpeton and enjoyed playing baseball and using Chahinkapa Park like many children. The best way to learn is by hands-on experiences. We have been gifted that he has been a voluntary public servant who gives back. He’s always said the parks are an extension of his living room.
Roger led Wahpeton Jaycee efforts to support Chahinkapa Zoo and started the campground. He knew “economic development” before they were buzz words. Welcoming visitors to Wahpeton not only showed our public recreation attributes but brought fresh money to town.
Roger understood that recreation is diversified and much more than sports. He was a skilled shooter and helped start the Head of the Red Trap Club north of Breckenridge. Roger is proud that grandson Will is an excellent trap shooter for Fargo Davies High School. They spend lots of time together hunting in North Dakota’s great outdoors.
In the early 1980s, Roger knew that Chahinkapa Zoo needed a facelift. The Park Board and Zoo Association approved a Zoo Renovation Committee, consisting of Roger, Jim Oliver and Ron Spanel, and they led an incredible effort to recreate a nationally accredited zoo. Grandpa’s Petting Zoo, camels, zebras, spider monkeys, otters and the Rodger Ehnstrom Nature Center were among highlights. Every single exhibit and building were designed by Roger.
Roger has the visionary ability to see things way before they happen. He dreamed about a carousel for Wahpeton. One was located in a Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, semi-trailer. Roger, Jim, Lonnie Halverson and Dolores Berg made it happen.
He has the uncanny ability to restore buildings. When Roger found out about the availability of the Christian Science Church along Second Avenue North, he envisioned a place of faith / worship in Chahinkapa Park. He scavenged church artifacts around the area to create another icon.
Roger taught architectural drafting at NDSSS. Student projects consisted of drawing plans for picnic shelters, zoo exhibits, public restrooms, etc. He stressed the importance of supporting your community. Many times I have heard former students thank him for his influence.
Roger is a hard worker. Many, many hours were devoted to flood cleanup, planting, landscaping and building renovations. He gets down in the trenches like everybody.
He is an outdoorsman and been responsible for many Red River and Kidder Recreation Area projects. When his father’s mobility became challenged, Roger designed concrete fishing platforms that were readily accessible for all people with disabilities.
Roger has been recognized statewide by the North Dakota Recreation and Park Association as an esteemed Hall of Fame member.
He is the key contact of the Sculpture Park. Roger designed the Fritz Scholder sculpture, recognizing a local who became an esteemed Native American artist. He has worked with the NDSCS Welding Department and metal artists in west central Minnesota for other sculptures.
Roger helped start the NDSCS Building Technology Program that not only trains highly skilled workers but has been instrumental with key park and zoo facilities. This past fall they built a solid steel maintenance storage building in the park. It was another proud moment for Roger!
He pays attention to detail and doesn’t accept less than the best that can be done. Roger is innovative. See the Scandinavian design of the Rosemeade Chalet, our winter recreation home. Hughes Shelter is a year-round heated picnic shelter, copied by others, the best compliment.
Roger is artistic and cares about the city. Both played roles in his relentless pursuit of a Main Street art home. Only Roger could see a dilapidated interior, but once the stately home of a prominent bank, and turn it into the Red Door Art Gallery, one of the finest around.
He is role model senior, using his gifts to benefit others. In the past year, approaching 80 years old, he has designed a couple dozen park, zoo and art buildings. There is no battery company that energizes better.
The hardest thing often for an artist is to know when to stop a project and call it done. Fortunately for Wahpeton citizens and visitors, Roger has continued his parks-recreation masterpiece that ranks with the best in our state’s history.
Wayne Beyer is director of Wahpeton Parks and Recreation Dept.
