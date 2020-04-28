Join in Denim Day Wednesday to support crisis centers

April is National Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Three Rivers Crisis Center in Wahpeton and Someplace Safe in Breckenridge, Minnesota, hope your business or office will participate in this rape prevention education campaign fundraiser.
In this fundraiser community members, elected officials, businesses and students are asked to make a social statement with their fashion by wearing jeans on Wednesday, April 29 as a visible means of protest against the misconceptions that surround sexual assault.
In 1998, a teenage girl in Italy was raped by her driving instructor. The man was convicted, but his case went to the Supreme Court of Appeals in Rome. The court overturned the conviction, arguing that because the girl wore very tight jeans she must have had to help remove them, thereby giving consent to have sex. The case made international headlines, and the young woman’s jeans became a symbol of awareness that what someone wears is never an excuse for rape.
Generally businesses allow employees to wear jeans only on Fridays which is why this event in on a Wednesday. Join in by having your business, school or church establish a “Jeans Jar.” Anyone who wants to wear jeans on Wednesday, April 29 simply makes a contribution in the jar in exchange. All contributions go directly to needs of the crisis centers’ clients.
Three Rivers Crisis Center’s annual Denim Day fundraiser will be a little different this year with so many of the past participants working from home due to COVID-19. Sexual assault and domestic violence cases are still occurring across the nation and in our local communities as well. “Unfortunately, just like all other groups, we had to cancel our April fundraiser which was our Baked Potato Bar so this will be TRCC’s only fundraiser for Sexual Assault Awareness Month,” said Becky DeVries, client service/volunteer coordinator at Three Rivers Crisis Center. “We truly appreciate the continued support of our community!”
Three Rivers Crisis Center provides free and confidential assistance to victims of sexual assault, domestic violence and child sexual abuse in Richland County. Services include a 24-hour crisis line at 701-642-2115 or toll-free 800-627-3659, counseling, assistance with Orders for Protection, and violence prevention education.
Participate in the Dollars for Denim Campaign at Someplace Safe
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability for Someplace Safe to continue providing advocacy services for survivors of sexual violence, and all crimes, is critical!. You may choose to support Someplace Safe and local survivors by making a Dollars for Denim contribution. To donate, visit us online at www.someplacesafe.info/donate and select “Denim Day” as the designated fund. You give via text message by sending the text “@sps” to 52014.You may also mail your Dollars for Denim gift to your local Someplace Safe office or send to: Someplace Safe, P.O. Box 815, Fergus Falls, MN 56538-0815.
Someplace Safe is a nonprofit, 501c3, agency, incorporated in 1979, offering a variety of services to victims and survivors of crime, families, and communities in a nine county region in West Central Minnesota. Our agency provides services to over 4,000 local victims and survivors of crime each year, including victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and exploitation, human trafficking, and other crimes such as harassment, stalking, elder abuse, and homicide. Someplace Safe operates 10 Advocacy Offices, 5 Parenting Time Centers (parent-child exchanges and supervised visitation), and 2 Community Thrift Store in the service area of Big Stone, Douglas, Grant, Otter Tail, Pope, Stevens, Traverse, Wadena, and Wilkin Counties.
The Someplace Safe 24-Hour Crisis Hotline is 800-974-3359.
