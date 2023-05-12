The relentless winter of ’23 is finally easing its grip, but not without some real setbacks for the shut-in naturalist. A drive to Ten Mile Lake on the fifth revealed a big reduction in the numbers of killdeers. Last year, they saved the day, making up for a fewer meadowlarks, kestrels, swallows and roadside song, field and vesper swallows.

The only migrants gaining in numbers are the red-winged blackbirds, cowbirds and grackles — the kind of birds Shakespeare called “night’s black agents.” He saw them as evil omens. I think the heavy use of chemicals is truly endangering far too many beautiful birds.



