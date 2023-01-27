Junior High Honor Choir Festival held Thursday at NDSCS

Youth from Wahpeton, Wyndmere, Hankinson, North Central and Sargent Central schools in North Dakota and Breckenridge, Alexandria, Barrett, New York Mills, Detroit Lakes and Sebeka schools in Minnesota participated Thursday. Popplers Music, Grand Forks, N.D., received special thanks, as well as many organizers at NDSCS.
Festival participants were reminded that singing can and should be a lifelong activity. The festival audience was encouraged to support today’s talented youth. The junior high students got a peek at what can be when they watched NDSCS’ Wildcat Singers perform. The singers are made up of students with diverse study and career paths.
The festival did not forget about fun. Stoppleworth put on a pair of cowgirl boots to lead the treble honor choir in the western-style ‘Howdidow, Deediddleumday.’ Karen Hendrickson accompanied the treble honor choir, while Melissa Koch accompanied director Nathan Thelen, Detroit Lakes, Minn., and the male choir.
Young women and men from 11 regional junior highs took part in a Thursday, Jan. 26 honor choir festival. The finale was a 7 p.m. concert in the Bremer Bank Theatre, North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton. Jessica Stoppleworth, center, choir director and music educator at Wahpeton Middle School, led the treble honor choir.