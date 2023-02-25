The Bible speaks often of God’s approach to economics, (“the allocation of scarce means among alternative ends”) from famines to feasts. And it all depends on whether one is operating under the law of Moses or under the Grace given us through Jesus and His apostle, Paul. The basic thesis comes to this: the law is about “demand,” while grace offers supply. The pharisees were big on the law, while the gospel of bounty is Jesus’ priceless gift to fallen humanity. “For the law was brought by Moses, but Grace and Truth came by Jesus Christ.”

To simplify my focus here, I’ll not go into the complexities that go with living under the law. Let’s simply say that God would have loved to have Moses lead his people out of Egypt fully supplied as they were when they departed, with “not one sick” and loaded down with all the wealth of the Egyptians, all the way to the promised land. But discontent, rebellion and grumbling soon led to the need for restraint and thus the laws were brought down from Sinai for a people confident they would be easy to obey.



