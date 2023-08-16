Kal Michels Community Spirit Award launches

Aug. 1, 2022, marked 25 years since Kal Michels went home to be with his Heavenly Father. Aug. 1 was also the same day God brought him into this world.
“Kal loved the City of Breckenridge!” said Jodi (Michels) Driscoll, a member of the Breckenridge High School class of 1984. “He served his community in many ways, including being on the Breckenridge City Council, the Wilkin County Commission and as mayor of Breckenridge.”
To commemorate and continue Michels’ legacy, $25,000 was donated to the community he loved, Breckenridge, Minnesota. The first $10,000 was designated to acquire a comfort dog for the Breckenridge School District. “Ollie” arrived in March 2023 and is already so loved and making a difference.
Kal Michels was a Cowboys and Cowgirls fan all of his life. The Breck Brats club recognized his spirit and created a scholarship in his name, Driscoll wrote. The remaining $15,000 was donated to annually award a $3,000 scholarship to a deserving Breckenridge High School senior. There will be future donations to continue the Kal Michels Community Spirit Award.
“I learned from the best that it is a privilege and responsibility to volunteer and give back,” Driscoll said. “I try to live by these words: ‘I am only one, but I am one. I cannot do everything, but I can do something. What I can do, I ought to do. And what I ought to do, by God’s grace, I will do.’”
Driscoll thanks the community for the opportunity to carry on her father’s legacy in the community that Kal Michels loved.
Abby Johnson, daughter of Brian and Missy Johnson, is the first recipient of the Kal Michels Community Spirit Award. She received the honor from Breck Brats, the group which sells brats at Breckenridge High School football games to honor Michels, a former Breck Brats member.
“The scholarship goes to a senior student at Breckenridge High School who best exemplifies the care and concern for our community just as Kal did,” the Breck Brats stated. “The award is for $3,000 and is to be used for college. Congratulations, Abby!”