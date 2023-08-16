Kal Michels Community Spirit Award launches

Scott and Jodi Driscoll. Jodi is the daughter of the late Kal Michels, who, among other things, served as mayor of Breckenridge, Minn.

 Photos Submitted

Aug. 1, 2022, marked 25 years since Kal Michels went home to be with his Heavenly Father. Aug. 1 was also the same day God brought him into this world.

“Kal loved the City of Breckenridge!” said Jodi (Michels) Driscoll, a member of the Breckenridge High School class of 1984. “He served his community in many ways, including being on the Breckenridge City Council, the Wilkin County Commission and as mayor of Breckenridge.”

Kal Michels Community Spirit Award launches

Abby Johnson, daughter of Brian and Missy Johnson, and the first recipient of the Kal Michels Community Spirit Award.


Tags