Keep a positive attitude to achieve your goals

What the mind can conceive the body can achieve. No truer statement could have been written. Recent psychological studies, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, have shown that depression is on the rise and along with that they have discovered that a person’s thoughts truly influence the body’s overall cellular health.
Studies show that if you perceive yourself as helpless, sad or failing, your body actually reacts to those negative thoughts as if they were really happening, even if they are not. However, if you have a positive attitude and look forward to achieving goals or are looking forward to challenges in life, the body reacts positively with new healthy cell growth, a balancing of chemicals in the brain and an overall feeling of well being.
Saying and thinking positive affirmations daily to yourself are key. Practice makes perfect. Picture yourself riding a great pattern, show or test. Picture how it makes you feel to get a ride just right. Those feelings create a pathway in your brain to allow you to succeed.
It takes muscle memory to create an action that becomes an automatic response. Muscle memory is defined as “doing something often, with repetition, without having to think about doing it, to become an automatic response.” Muscle memory, along with positive affirmation, is important to advance your riding abilities along with your mental health.
Positive automatic functions establish positive habits in your life. The following suggestions will help to make your life easier as an equestrian rider. Your rides will become more positive and your results will allow you to move forward at a healthy happy pace. Happy Trails!
Start and end your riding sessions on a positive note. One of the most important things we can do as a rider is to know when good enough is and stop there. A horse remembers its last ride and builds future rides from that one. Make your final action a positive one. A horse reacts well to praise. Praise the horse before you start the ride as well as when the session is over. Remember several short sessions are more effective than one extended session.
Set achievable goals. Goals give you something to work towards with your riding. Write your goals down on paper. The old fashioned way of taking a small pad of paper and putting your goals or to do list on it works well. It actually is more effective than just using your phone’s to do list feature because you physically check off and see your progress. You can see how much you have done and feel a sense of pride and accomplishment. Set both short and long term goals.
Be confident in your actions. Don’t second guess yourself. Read or watch lessons on how to improve your rides. Learn breathing techniques to help battle stressful situations.
Find a riding mentor or go to a riding clinic. Never stop learning. This is by far one of the most important things you can do for yourself. Going to a clinic or taking lessons with an accomplished trainer builds your own confidence and gives you an amazing amount of knowledge.
Finally, be present. Don’t just ride a horse mindlessly. Be in the moment, be present and enjoy the ride!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.