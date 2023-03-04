You may not know it, but you are in a battle: “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities and powers, against rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places,” (Eph.6:12). These are the demonic armies Satan has mustered to implement his age-old agenda, “to steal, kill and destroy” any and all of the blessings promises and dreams God has spoken over all of his beloved children, us.

Certainly the most common weapon aimed at us daily is distraction. You may start your day with a determined purpose, but if your aim is to help someone, or do anything good, be assured distractions and interruptions will intrude to “put you off your aim.” See Robert Frost’s poem, “Two Tramps in Mud Time,” where two tramps put Frost “off his aim” in splitting wood, and that distraction led to one of Frost’s finest poems.



