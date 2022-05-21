Back in the ‘90s when a number of evangelists from various countries saw fit to bring revival to the USA, I heard about a couple of Australians who were holding meetings at the Bible Baptist Church in Ashby, Minnesota. One of that team was Steve Ryder, the other I can’t remember. But one of the teachings Ryder put out explained the power and utility of a weapon of “spiritual warfare” (see Eph. Ch 6:12-18), called “binding” and “loosing.”
The scripture on binding and loosing is Mt. 16:18, 19. Here Jesus tells Peter that he will be the “rock” upon which He will build his church, “and I will give thee the keys of the kingdom, that whatsoever you bind on earth will be bound in Heaven and whatsoever you loose will be loosed in Heaven.”
This is a fairly esoteric subject among most mainline churches, many of which teach that these things have passed away after The Day of Pentecost described in Acts Ch. 2. But Ryder’s testimony was riveting. He and his partner were ministering to the “untouchables” on the streets of Calcutta, praying for the destitute and sick who were everywhere in that area. They would take a person with cancer, say and pray something like this – “In the name of Jesus, cancer, I take authority over you and I bind you; In Jesus’ name, be loosed from this man’s body and don’t come back.”
Ryder also used the teaching of Jesus in Mark 11:21. Jesus, looking for figs on a fruitless tree, speaks to it with this curse: “no man eat figs from you forever.” And passing by that tree a few hours later, Peter exclaims, “Master, look, the fig tree that you cursed has dried up from the roots!” And Jesus answers, “Have faith in God.” The original teaching on blessings and curses can be studied in Deuteronomy Ch. 28. Basically, a blessing bestows and a curse condemns.
In brief, Ryder and his partner using binding, loosing, rebuking, and “cursing” healed or drove out diseases of every kind. They saw tumors shrink up and ugly open sores close before their eyes. This was very much like Jesus’s way of praying for the sick in the Bible. And diseases of every kind were healed.
They started ministering at around six in the evening; soon others hearing the good news began to cue up. The line of sick people stretched completely around the block.
At around 4 a.m., Ryder began to recognize people he had already prayed for, showing up with other afflictions to be prayed for, and having reached near physical exhaustion, Ryder and his partner had to end the prayers. They returned to their hotel utterly spent, but overjoyed at the amazing goodness of God in helping these desperate people.
Clearly, for them, at least, these “weapons of spiritual warfare” had not passed away. They worked in Calcutta because the poor there came with simple faith, untainted by various “winds of doctrine” which have convinced so many sophisticated Christians not to even go up for prayer. And as the scripture says, “you have not because you ask not.”
I might add here that Jesus himself “could do no mighty works’’ in his hometown of Nazareth. Few believed that “the carpenter’s son” was anyone special. The best example of a similar healing can be seen in “the woman with the issue of blood” who “heard” about Jesus and said in her heart, “If I can just touch the hem of his garment, I can be healed. Jesus felt that touch even while being “pressed” by the crowd. “Woman, thy faith has healed thee.”
I’ve chosen this topic because I’ve had some success praying for some of my own ladies. Two nights ago I was hit by an allergy attack. I started sneezing so violently I had to leave our bedroom for a more sound-proof room. Out of sheer irk, I tried Ryder’s approach; “Sinusitis, I bind you in the name of Jesus; be loosed from me” I spoke aloud. Recalling Ryder’s saying that every disease has a spirit behind it (Eph. 6:12), which has to be neutralized. All of the weapons of spiritual warfare have to be wielding in Jesus’s name. It’s that “name above every name” that gives us authority. Of ourselves, we have none. By the way my sneezing fit stopped instantly and I went back to bed.
Jesus created doctors, but sometimes we have to pray for the wisdom to deal with things ourselves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.