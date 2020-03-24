Kids activity - free flower project

Shanna Casey, the florist at Econofoods, shared this post on Facebook this week: Attention Parents! I have decided (with the help of some awesome flower wholesale reps) to give away a free science project at Econo in Wahpeton only. Flower dyeing with food coloring or Kool-aid. A free white carnation and how to info sheet. While supplies last.
