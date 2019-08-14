Leon Merck, chief executive officer of Luekens Food Stores, Inc., Econo Foods and Econo Foods Wine & Spirits, has announced that longtime employee Marvin Knapper has accepted the position of Store Director overseeing Econo Foods in Wahpeton and Breckenridge. Marvin comes with more than 40 years of supermarket experience through all facets of store operations, from carry out to store management. He has been with Lueken’s/Econo Foods since 1993.

“Please help welcome Marvin into this great opportunity, we know he will do great!” Merck wrote in a company memo dated Tuesday, Aug. 13.

