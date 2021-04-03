Kudos to the park maintenance staff who toil to clean shelters and restrooms! Who are the most important people in a parks and recreation system? For the many people who use our facilities, it is not the people with titles. It is the staff who work hard to create great experiences for our customers!
John Lingen is presently our park maintenance worker who checks year-round picnic shelters, kitchen facilities and restrooms. Locals will know the Lingens, Mauchs, Lugerts and others with familiar Mantador names are known as hard, successful workers and John carries the family tradition well. He will always greet you with a smile while he painstakingly takes time to clean rooms meticulously.
At one time, full-time staff covered weekends, including shelter and restroom detail. One of the best moves we made was to hire staff who needed to clean several hours to prepare for our busy weekends. Mary Ann Siemieniewski, Walt and Judy Klawitter, and Barbara South were among outstanding weekend work warriors!
Public park facilities are certainly abused at times and can get downright nasty. There are rare occasions when human excrement spread on bathroom walls like X-rated smear painting needs to be cleaned. It can cause you to gag and challenges weak stomachs. We’re always a little nervous around the July 4 holiday because fireworks like cherry bombs have burst toilets.
Like most situations, the vast majority of park users are respectful and appreciate the work of our staff. Most follow the Scouting creed of leaving things better than they found them.
Because smell is often our response to a stimulus, having an area or facility smell pleasing and sanitary is one of the best ways to make a positive impression on visitors. Automatic room fresheners and use of pleasant smelling spray aerosols are used in our facilities.
There is a lengthy checklist of items that John and other workers cover. Carpet is vacuumed. Tile floors are mopped. Garbage sacks are brought to the dumpsters. Sinks and toilets are cleaned. Counters are wiped off. Soap dispensers are filled. Litter is picked around the shelter. For homeowners, just multiply your home kitchens and bathrooms a few times.
COVID-19 has created an extra workload. Door handles, toilet fixtures, dispenser push buttons and light switches are among frequently touched surfaces that are sprayed with a special disinfectant.
Maintenance staff are our eyes and ears in the parks. They will most likely be the ones who friendly visit with park users, assist them with tables and chairs, answer questions and let them know about our cleaning protocol.
They can even handle Bridezillas who are pretty fussy about their special event. And that is written teasingly because we appreciate people who care enough to let us know about expectations. It is always good to be reminded that we can do things better and oftentimes we learn about safe and important park facility improvements from our visitors.
Picnic shelters are among our city’s greatest assets. People gather in them to celebrate birthdays, wedding receptions, family reunions, public meetings, class reunions, 50th wedding anniversaries, service club meetings and much more.
John has an arsenal of cleaning supplies that are brought to each facility. Yet the simplest of supplies – a rag, is probably used the most to scrub around faucets, fixtures, counters and dispensers.
There are bigger projects like waxing tile floors, washing windows and getting appliances fixed.
We can build the greatest facilities in the world but if they are not maintained and kept clean there will not be the positive experiences we desire from park facilities. Thank you to John Lingen, other park maintenance staff and all behind-the-scenes employees who create memorable times for our citizens and visitors. Our front-line staff are truly the most important people in our system!
