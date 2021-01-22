WAHPETON — The Leach Public Library will once again be accessible by appointment only beginning Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Appointments can be made by either calling the library at 701-642-5732 or online at their website: www.leachlibrarywahpeton.org. and clicking a link on their home page.
Appointments are limited to 30 minutes and a maximum of 10 persons are allowed per appointment. Please follow all safety guidelines regarding COVID-19 while visiting the library. Wear a mask and wear it properly. Maintain social and safe distance from others. Use the hand sanitizing stations or wash your hands and lastly, Stay home if you are ill.
Curbside service will continue until further notice for those that request it, and print services can be accessed either by emailing documents to the library or making an appointment.
