‘League of Super-Pets’ not so creative but ultimately a good time

What 'DC League of Super-Pets' lacks in creativity, it makes up for in overall family appeal, strong enough voice acting and nice looking animation. Marquee voice talent includes Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Vanessa Bayer, Diego Luna and Natasha Lyonne.
If you can’t play Superman, you might as well play his dog.
Krypto, one of the two lead roles in “DC League of Super-Pets,” is an ideal part for Dwayne Johnson. Once again, Johnson willingly pokes fun at his larger than life, alpha male image and once again, he’s rewarded for it by having a movie that all but rolls over in service of Kypto’s story.
Actually, most of the marquee talent in “Super-Pets” plays to type. Ace, a dog eventually adopted by Batman — thanks to Warner Animation Group’s less-than-ace promotional department, that can hardly be considered a spoiler anymore — is voiced by Kevin Hart. Kevin, once again, is both sassy and heroic.
Kate McKinnon voices Lulu, a hairless guinea pig with hero worship for Lex Luthor (voice of Marc Maron). Lulu was rescued from an animal testing lab by Krypto and Superman (voice of John Krasinski), but try telling her that. McKinnon, as she so often did on “Saturday Night Live,” plays a hubristic oddball that you cannot wait to see get put in place.
What “Super-Pets” lacks in creativity, it makes up for in overall family appeal, strong enough voice acting and nice looking animation. Overall, there are worse ways to spend nearly two hours.
Exposure to special kryptonite results in Lulu and her fellow shelter animals developing superpowers. Ace and company, including PB the potbellied pig (voiced by Vanessa Bayer, who stole the movie with her touching portrayal of giddy fandom), Merton the elderly turtle (voiced by Natasha Lyonne) and Chip the nervous squirrel (voiced by Diego Luna), get their bearings and end up teaming up with Krypto, who’s trying to save a kidnapped Superman.
Lulu, who collects the rest of the Justice League, also enlists an army of fellow guinea pigs including Keith and Mark (voiced by Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz). Keith can turn himself into a water or ice creature. Mark can turn himself into a fire creature. Naturally, the two friends have some angst over this.
Surprises are scarce in “Super-Pets,” but I’m going to guess that nobody who made the movie minds that much. The goings-on are mostly there to hang a few life lessons, like that true friendship means acting for the good of someone else and that you should not betray someone’s trust.
I had such a good enough time at “Super-Pets” that I feel kind of strange having to play the scold. It is for minor reasons, and mostly as a warning for parents of younger audience members.
Twice, Merton comments than she can’t see anything, with “anything” being represented as a bleeped swear word. That’s the joke, that the swear word is bleeped out. Also, Krypto’s temporary vulnerability is demonstrated when he gets struck by a car. We are apparently supposed to believe that he has only been grazed, but still, I found that moment to be unnecessary and potentially upsetting for little viewers.
“Super-Pets” was directed by Jared Stern, who co-wrote the movie with John Whittington. Other cast members include Keanu Reeves, who voices Batman, Olivia Wilde, who voices Lois Lane and Jameela Jamil, who voices Wonder Woman.
I give “DC League of Super-Pets” my Recommended rating.
