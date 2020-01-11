The 2020 SEND Community Theater Fundraiser (and dinner theater) will be held Saturday, Feb 29. This year’s event is three one-act plays about love, titled “Love In 3 Acts.”
The three plays depict love in its various stages: young, mid-life and mature. The theater is auditioning for three women and three men. Specifically, they need one woman and one man for each act to play either Young love (18-30-year olds), Mid-life love (30-60-year olds), and Mature love (60+). The plays are witty, poignant, realistic and yes, romantic.
Auditions will be at 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12 and 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Barney VFW, located at Barney City Hall on Main Street in Barney, North Dakota.
The performance will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29.
Rehearsals will be Fridays from 6-9 p.m., Saturdays 9-12 p.m., Sundays 12-3 p.m. and Mondays 6-9 p.m. beginning Sunday, Jan. 19. The rehearsal schedule will be determined with final cast. Not all rehearsal days are mandatory for entire cast.
Contact the director, Cathryn Goerger, for more information at 701-640-2212.
