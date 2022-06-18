The 86th National Wildlife Federation (NWF) Conference was recently virtually held. It provided an opportunity to attend it for the first time.
The Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club is an affiliate member of the North Dakota Wildlife Federation (NDWF), whose membership consists of wildlife clubs around North Dakota. Strength in numbers is really important during times like North Dakota legislative sessions when laws that impact hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation need voices to ensure these activities are readily available for our children and grandchildren. Many local youth activities have received NDWF funding.
NDWF is a state affiliate member of the National Wildlife Federation. All the state wildlife agencies were among supporters who convinced federal legislators to support Recovering America’s Wildlife Act and the continuation of the Land and Water Conservation Fund, two of the most beneficial wildlife, conservation, hunting and fishing legislation over the last 50 years. Fish and wildlife don’t care about political boundaries.
State and federally supported projects aren’t just somewhere else in a national park. They are the Waterfowl Production Areas that provide public hunting opportunities around Hankinson, Lidgerwood and Cayuga. They are the fishing piers that jut out into the Red River where you can hook a channel catfish. And they are local park facilities like playgrounds, trails and the swimming pool.
NWF, including NDWF Director John Bradley, works tirelessly to preserve natural resources. They understand the importance of habitat for wildlife and people who love wildlife. Nothing important is achieved easily. It takes planning, partnerships, perseverance and passion. Change can take a long time. You’re never too young or old to support nature.
Land acknowledgment recognizes our original Native American inhabitants. Native American beliefs in managing wildlife and supporting land conservation are similar to NWF goals. They were our first conservationists. Focus points are food sovereignty, water protection and intergenerational knowledge. Cultural easements allow engagement and ceremonies. Tribal Nations manage 90 million acres.
Partnering with businesses is a major emphasis. Match companies to their resources. Locally, the partnership with Heitkamp Construction to offer a quality ice fishing derby is a splendid private/non-profit partnership. Comstock Construction has also been very helpful, hosting Jr. Wildlife events and sometimes placing fishing piers.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act. The Supreme Court may soon be making impactful regulatory decisions. Regulated waters could be changed to those that are navigable and adjacent waters only. Prairie potholes are among scrutinized waters because they are geographically isolated. Changes would affect duck producing states like North Dakota. Wetlands supports fish, wildlife, habitat, erosion control, buffer zones and outdoor recreation. It needs balance with agriculture. Scientific, not political methods for water importance and connection seem to be the right way.
All water is local. I can remember raw sewage being drained from cities directly into the river. They were good fishing areas because catfish are attracted to smell. Many cities, including Abercrombie and Wahpeton, located city dumps next to the river. Good raccoon hunting areas but very nasty to our precious Red River water and natural resources.
Outdoor recreation offers some of our greatest life events. Nature and local natural resources offer many opportunities to find your perfect somewhere. Storytelling is compelling. When one recollects magical events during their lifetime, it is often an outdoor event. Consider it yourself. For me, I will remember duck hunting with a daughter in cattails, catching crappies with another daughter along a Silver Lake shoreline and ice fishing with my wife in crystal clear South Turtle Lake water and observing the underwater world underneath us.
Many states devote considerable resources to state legislative sessions. They get involved with politician candidate forums and find out up-front their views on hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation legislation.
Dams are controversial around the country. They stop fish like Atlantic salmon from migrating to spawn in native rivers. We are happy that the Kidder Recreation Area low head dam was the second Red River dam in North Dakota to be retrofitted with rocks and boulders friendly to fish migration. The Drayton dam near the Canadian border is the only dam remaining. Removing low head dams has allowed 20-pound catfish to move south all the way to its confluence in Wahpeton-Breckenridge.
Collin O’Mara is the charismatic NWF Director who meets every challenge with a smile. He offered lots of powerful messages. Never be satisfied. Conservation and indigenous progress together. It’s never enough. NWF is in 10,000 schools. Keep thanking others. State affiliates are the grass roots. Engage the next generation of conservation leaders. Learn lessons from each legislative session. Relationships beat facts. Power map relationships. The messenger is the message. Lead spokesperson needs authenticity. Sell the benefits. Don’t bury the lead. Advocacy is a coalition sport.
The North Dakota Wildlife Federation and National Wildlife Federation are among partners of the Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club who remind us that we are simply borrowing the outdoors from future generations. Let’s leave an outdoor legacy that we can be proud of.
