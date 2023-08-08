Order up! Lemonade and food stand for St. John’s Child Care Photos by Frank Stanko • Daily News Frank Stanko Author email Aug 8, 2023 Aug 8, 2023 Updated 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save St. John’s Child Care supporters held a Tuesday, Aug. 8, feed to benefit the program, which operates at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton.From 11 a.m.-1 p.m., free will donations earned anyone some barbecue, lemonade, chips and cookies. The lemonade was still set to be offered through 3 p.m. Tuesday.“It’s going towards toys for the day care and clubhouse upstairs,” said Kayla Berndt, who cooks for the day care, about the donations. “It’s also going for books and all kinds of different things.” The lemonade and food stand had drawn a decent crowd as of 12 p.m. Tuesday. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Food Gastronomy The Economy Social Services Frank Stanko Author email Follow Frank Stanko Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today