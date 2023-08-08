Lemonade and food stand for St. John’s Child Care

St. John’s Child Care supporters held a Tuesday, Aug. 8, feed to benefit the program, which operates at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton.

From 11 a.m.-1 p.m., free will donations earned anyone some barbecue, lemonade, chips and cookies. The lemonade was still set to be offered through 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Lemonade and food stand for St. John’s Child Care

The lemonade and food stand had drawn a decent crowd as of 12 p.m. Tuesday.


Tags