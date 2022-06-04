Almost every day, another shooting, another massacre, another unspeakable tragedy too grotesque for words: that’s the nature of the news being broadcast in an America that once saw no such violence for years on end. Clearly, an evil has been introduced into our culture that needs to be addressed, confronted, and resisted.
But where do we begin? How can we remedy the situation? I think the answer lies in what our children are being indoctrinated with that never used to be. What “used to be” was some pretty basic stuff. There was a right and there was a wrong. If you did “right,” good resulted, but if you did “wrong,” you had to suffer the consequences of your actions.
Those who taught us our ethics back in the 1940s and 1950s were pretty basic: our pastors, our school teachers, and, if we were so blessed, our parents. The media was also there with radio news, comedians such as Bob Hope and Jack Benny, after-school serials like “Superman” and “The Lone Ranger” and sitcom favorites like “Fibber Magee and Molly” and “The Life of Riley.” Of course, there were the movies that stimulated our imaginations with scripts about “far away places with strange sounding names.” Most of the “pop” music was melodic, romantic and tame compared to some of today’s frenzied efforts. Song lyrics had to be brilliant to stand a chance of being a hit. Now they have to border on the obscene.
Nearly every youngster went to Sunday school, where basic teachings stressed that God loved us and wanted the best for us – especially if we were good – but sinning He frowned on, so most of us did the best to be what our folks told us was “good.”
We also had role models. The movies showed good guys nearly always defeating the bad guys – the unshaven black-hatted guys swilling booze at the saloon while Hop-along Cassidy or Roy Rogers, if God forbid, they ever set boot in a saloon usually drank milk, played fair, and did right.
Another powerful influence for good was scouting, where a kid learned how to be “trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent.” Many of the adults who went on to greatness in sports, or the military-people like Lou Gehrig or Douglas MacArthur, cited scouting as a major influence.
Sgt. Alvin York, the WWI Medal of Honor winner, cited his praying mother. I just saw the movie, and clearly Gary Cooper portrayed a role model most kids would love to be like. I can say the same thing about my mom, Anne Pinkney. She was a little 5-foot-tall gal from peasant stock, but she knew her Bible chapter and verse, and prayed me through some very tight spots. Nearly every good break life gave me, I think I owe to her.
But today things are darkly different; many of the old solid moral foundations have been eroded into near non existence. Media has exploded, and the internet with its enticements has put even little kids at the mercy of influences trying to enlist them into “the ranks of death.”
If I had young kids today, I’d seriously consider home school, unless I knew their teachers well. I’d also try to get them into a church with good Sunday-school teachers.
Children who don’t know the love of God are open to Auden’s prophecy in his poem, “September First, 1939,” and “learn what all schoolchildren learn;/Those to whom evil is done, Do evil in return.”
Today, things are as dark or darker then they were in 1939 on the eve of WWII, but the big difference is that back then, American youth had a solid Judaeo-Christian ethic that would see them through the ills awaiting them.
Skeptics will likely call this cornball naivete, but the facts speak for themselves: We won that war, and most vets would tell you we couldn’t have done it without God’s help. He is still “our very present help in time of need.” As Elvis’ great spiritual puts it, “Without Him, I can do nothing/ Without Him I’d surely fail/ Without Him I would go drifting/ Like a ship without a sail.”
Jill Mehl’s last newsletter from Ukraine showed a picture of a bullet just protruding from a pocket New Testament. As Jill put it, “The man’s body armor failed, but The Word of God did not. Parents, do your best to give your kids the “full armor of God,” (Eph. 6:11-18)
And above all, shower your children with all the love they can handle and that most precious of all gifts, your time. I was often an absentee parent, and that I deeply regret. Somehow, miraculously, they both turned out great-thanks to their superb mom who was always there for them. Above all, don’t let them run wild.
