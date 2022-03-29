This year many seniors will need to get their driver’s license renewed. That’s the special one that is supposed to enable us not only to drive but also to fly and officially prove we exist — the card requiring all sorts of personal data — birth certificate, Social Security number, proof of time at present residence, etc. As many of you know, there are good examiners — gracious, helpful, respectful, maybe even kind, and some not so good — smug, humorless, suspicious, bureaucratic, and in general no fun to deal with.
Since the deadline for my exam was March 21, I lately had the occasion to deal with both extremes. My first test in early March brought my wife and I into contact with a true troll. A guy who, once I was done with him, left me feeling abused, unsettled and generally disrespected. The sort of feeling that left me with the notion that I’d been had.
We got to the license bureau barely on time by 10 a.m. It was a place hiding inside of a motel, with no sign up to help one find it, so half an hour was spent finding the place. We arrived tired and frustrated and walked in to find the computer was down, so another half an hour was spent waiting in line for our appointment. Finally my gracious and still beautiful wife was processed quickly and with no problems.
Then it was my tum. Clouseau casually asked me if I knew what date it was. Having been ill, and housebound about a month, I missed the correct date by a day. This the inquisitor, seized upon to pursue his suspicions further, and followed up with a bunch of “reachy” questions probably geared to determine whether I was demented. I think I passed.
Then came the eye test, which was far too abrupt, inept and pathetic. Apparently that junior detective had no idea that seniors can often be dealing with floaters, (common in many people) and dehydration, which can turn one’s tears into a film, which can blur one’s vision. So when I gazed through the scan, I came up with E, I, 0 or D, S, A. When I tried to tell “Clouseau” that a floater had blurred a couple letters, he took that as irrelevant and slapped an exam sheet in front of me to take to my eye doctor. “But but ...” i said.
“No, that’s it. Get ‘em checked.”
Suffice it to say, I left the place not too happy.
So on the 17th we returned to the exam spot and thank God, the slick, disrespectful troll was gone, and two lovely and gracious ladies were there to help us.
“Here, I said, are the exam results I got from Dr. Myron. She checked my eyes last September but Examiner Clouseau said I needed this one to complete my license exam.”
“You mean he made you take this test? My God, that had to be expensive!”
I mentioned to the lady that it might be well to ask seniors if they had blurred vision or floaters. This can create hit or miss readings of the eye chart, easily detectable by a discerning tester, and this is especially true for people with only one sighted eye like myself .
“My heavens, he did it again. Others have come with similar complaints. We would have passed you the first time around. Would you like to sign this formal complaint?”
“No,” I said, “I might be mistaken; he might just need a good talking to, but I’m still uneasy about his having handled my personal information.”
So we left, happy and almost content.
So license-seeking seniors, rather than trust your personal information with a person with troubling tendencies, you might do well to ask a few questions of your own to decide if this is the examiner you can trust. The woods are full of control freaks these days, devoid of courtesy, conscience or compassion. If a person lacks these, he probably also lacks any sense of gratitude for the sacrifice so many of his elders have made to make America a land where people can enjoy the blessings of liberty. If those are lacking, opt for another examiner. Life is too short for hassles, setbacks or more hoops to jump through.
Some examiners have remind me of my first psychiatrist. I walked in and said, “Doc, you gotta help me. People won’t talk to me.”
“Next.”
