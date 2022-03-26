Life is a marathon. All journeys start with that hard first step. We get reminded of this all the time.
Running 20 marathons and all the training miles leading up to each one all started with a single step outside. If you are passionate, nothing will stop you. If it is 30 below wind chill, just wear two facemasks. If it is icy, wear cleats. If you are tired, do it anyway.
Our careers are constant reminders. High school graduation followed by college degrees are only the first steps. For most, it is only one third of the journey. To keep up with today’s changing professions, lifelong learning is a must. Even 65-year olds need to keep reading, attending conferences, watching webinars and learning new social media regularly.
When the park system flooded in 1997, it was a sickening feeling to see an inch of grimy silt covering everything under eight feet high, standing in the Nature Center after roads were passable. The first step was to clean it up, then take another step, one building at a time, taking weeks.
There is no short cut to success other than hard work. When Tyler Tollefson, Wahpeton, was named to the North Dakota All-State Basketball Team last year, it was not surprising. For a few years, we saw him take those steps into the Wahpeton Community Center, shooting baskets year-round at every opportunity. It took lots of steps but he was rewarded.
The recent Winter Olympics featured athletes around the world who devoted the time to become the best in their sport. When interviewed, most will comment on all the hard work to get there. Many hours. Step-by-step. Devoting all that time. A marathon of a different sort.
Marathons often require perseverance. Many runners meet their wall at the 20 mile mark. The Twin Cities Marathon even puts up a three-story inflatable wall at 20 miles to remind you. It is a time when self-discipline and mental toughness need to overcome any physical exhaustion.
Sometimes one step mantras help. “Left foot, right foot, Jack and Georgey.” Thinking about the tiny steps of grandsons inspires me to take steps. Running humbles you as your weaknesses are exploited.
It does not have to be a significant athletic event. We greatly admire all the folks who take time to walk steps in the Community Center gym for their health. And for their families who benefit from healthy parents and grandparents!
Writing down goals is helpful. It makes you plan the steps necessary to accomplish them. Marathons are goals. They cause you to plan your miles like adding a mile (about 2,000 steps) a week to your weekend long run.
Many outdoor recreation activities are marathon-like. Planting tiny carrot seeds in the middle of May and then harvesting tasty foot-long orange vegetables in October rewards all those watering and weeding steps. Gardeners and farmers surely understand the marathon journey.
Patient hunters know that sometimes the last steps of a long fall day are rewarded with pheasant roosters and mallard drakes. Bow hunters often take many steps to their stand for weeks, patiently waiting for an opportunity to harvest a whitetail deer.
Many park projects are journeys. Chahinkapa Zoo renovation, river trails, Prairie Rose Carousel, green spaces, Red Door Art Gallery and Stern Ice Arena are among many ideas that started with a first step, then many more for years by people who never gave up.
Local archers recently did well at the North Dakota State Archery Tournament. Their steps included a practice every Sunday afternoon for three months and plenty of Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Guessing they’re probably out with their bows and arrows year-round. All those steps rewarded. A great thing to see!
Planting a tree starts a wonderful marathon. People often plant trees they will not enjoy shade under their canopy or pick an apple from them. Guys like Ralph Erdrich knew that other people taking steps during their lifetime journeys would, though. And lots of apple trees were planted and will continue to be planted, just like Ralph wanted.
Life is not a sprint but a marathon to enjoy every step of the way. Important things like family relationships take lots of steps.
The band Journey (pun intended) sings the marathon journey best. “Don’t stop believing.”
Wayne Beyer is director of Wahpeton Parks and Recreation.
