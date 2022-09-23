“R3” is a nationwide effort to recruit, retain and reactivate hunters and fishermen. Wildlife clubs support this important work to get young people outdoors. The Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club (RRASC) has accomplished great things by sponsoring a Jr. Wildlife Club.

Since 1983, the club has sponsored 155 fishing derbies with 11,000 participants, 40 waterfowl and pheasant hunts for 700 youths and 240 Jr. Wildlife events attended by 3,600 girls and boys.



