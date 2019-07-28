Lifelong learning is an important aspect of every profession and parks/recreation is no exception.
The more one learns the more one understands how little you know.
In addition to personal and professional interest, there is plenty of research that shows stimulating the brain combats aging diseases like dementia. In order to continue living a quality, productive life to benefit others, it is critical to stay on top of your game as best possible.
Reading is a favored way to learn. Days are started with a cup or two or three of coffee while reading the Fargo Forum and Wahpeton Daily News. Local newspapers keep you informed about what people are currently interested in. You can be relevant in conversation. There are outstanding columnists who offer great tidbits about leadership, people management, recreation trends, interesting stories and new ideas.
Former Park Superintendent Wendell Langendorfer advised keeping a newspaper scrapbook and that has been done faithfully for four decades. It is amazing how often they are referenced.
In turn, what is learned is written in personal newspaper columns that try keeping people informed, stimulated to live active healthy lifestyles and applaud the many amazing folks who support park facilities and recreation programs.
Many books are read, desirably one a month. There are favorite authors like Stephen Covey, Robert Schuller and John Maxwell who advise on time management, addressing important priorities and intertwining faith to try doing things right. Sports figures like former college basketball coaches John Wooden and Dale Brown, a Minot native write about applying hard work, self-discipline and integrity to your families, hobbies, professions and everyday living.
Conferences are opportunities to learn, learn, learn. Our small park district does not have the funding to attend national conferences and in nearly 40 years only two national parks-recreation conferences were attended, both within driving distance in Minneapolis.
However, there are plenty of opportunities and we are bullish on supporting North Dakota organizations/associations/government like Recreation and Parks, Urban Forestry, Non-Profits, Horticulture, Arts Council, Game and Fish and Workforce Safety.
Technological advances offer an incredible number of webinars, You Tubes and googling. One sure doesn’t see encyclopedia salesmen any more. My parents Helen and Herman, like many in the 60’s and 70’s, invested in a Britannica encyclopedia set because they knew the importance of learning outside the school classroom.
Many magazines, over 450 a year are read. Columns in Sports Turf, Runners World, Landscape Architect and Tree City USA are absorbed and then applied locally to benefit people. Nowadays many magazines and newsletters are electronic. This dinosaur subscribes for written issues whenever possible. There are so many hours glaring at a computer screen and smart phone that the written word is comforting to screen-bombed eyes. Hard-copy magazines also work well on long trips when wife Joan drives and her husband reads.
Lifelong learning opens the mind to doing things better (always possible). It arouses your curiosity. New things are learned. There is a hunger to learn more. Then there is personal responsibility to use acquired wisdom to help somebody. Don’t waste it.
Special Olympics understands the importance of training. Coaches attend training schools in sports like bocce, basketball and track-field. It is critical to put people in positions where then can be successful and provide the highest quality programs possible for our friends with disabilities.
Training, learning and certification are prominent in youth sports like hockey, baseball, football and basketball. Much is learned on the playing fields to benefit one for a lifetime – physical fitness, patience, teamwork, sportsmanship and the importance of mastering the fundamentals. There are positive ways to accomplish these goals, acquired by learning and experience.
Lifelong learning is empowering and will be an ambition for a lifetime. Do it not only for yourself but your family, friends, children and elders who will benefit from your investment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.