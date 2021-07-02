Like a 'Boss': 'Family Business' is sweet and pleasing

I'm happy to say there's more than a few things that make "The Boss Baby: Family Business" worth a viewing.
For starters, I liked the voice acting. Alec Baldwin, who headlined the original "Boss Baby," is back as Ted Templeton, Jr. Baldwin acts opposite James Marsden as the voice of Ted's older brother, Tim, and Amy Sedaris as the voice of Tim's infant daughter, Tina, who is as cunning and business-minded as her uncle. Baldwin has been playing this type of character for decades and he's as good as he's ever been, but Sedaris is equally impressive.
While the tiny Type A types are good for plenty of smiles, "Family Business" is at its best with a more relatable story. I thought Marsden and Ariana Greenblatt, as the voice of Tim's elementary-age daughter Tabitha, gave the best performances. They helped elevate a cute but frantic comedy for children into a pleasing comedy for families.
Tim and Ted have grown up and grown apart. Ted, not surprisingly, is still a workaholic. Tim, not surprisingly, is a devoted-if-carefree father. Tim and wife Carol (voice of Eva Longoria) are proud of Tabitha, a student at the Acorn Center for Advanced Childhood. Give yourself a cookie if you immediately figured out that "advanced childhood" means "manufacturing prodigies."
Now, of course, there is nothing wrong with brainy children and schools themselves. "Family Business" even acknowledges this. The problems come when learning is joyless and weaponized. Those are the methods of Dr. Erwin Armstrong (voice of Jeff Goldblum), the Acorn Center's candy-craving founder.
Because it would not be much fun to watch two adults infiltrate the world of youngsters, Ted and Tim are required to revert back to childhood and infancy, respectively. Ted does exactly what you would expect him to do. Armstrong marvels that it is not a case of working well with others, but getting others to work well for him. Ted reveals he is writing a book based on that principle.
Tim, meanwhile, befriends Tabitha. He watches with pride as she holds her own in the classroom and with love and encouragement as she faces stage fright. Greenblatt sings twice in "Family Business," first "If You Want to Sing Out, Sing Out" with Marsden, then "Together We Stand" as a Christmas pageant solo. Both are part of nice sequences, but I liked the oldie better.
My biggest problem with "Family Business" is a minor one. For the life of me, I can't figure out why a movie set during Christmas time is being released during the Fourth of July weekend. Unless I missed something, the movie did not have a release date change due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the big picture, this is a quibble (but I would not be surprised if "Family Business" becomes a holiday staple for some people).
"Family Business" is directed by Tom McGrath and written by Michael McCullers. Other voice actors include Jimmy Kimmel and Lisa Kudrow as Tim and Ted's parents. The movie is playing in theaters and available through streaming.
I give "The Boss Baby: Family Business" my Recommended rating.
