My last column on poets inspired by birds' songs ended with mention of Robert Frost's "Come In" and the way thrush music seemed to Frost to be an invitation to "come in" to the dark woods and "lament." But Frost rejects the invitation because he was "out for stars."

An earlier poet, Walt Whitman, wrote perhaps "the greatest elegy in literature, according to Yale's top literary scholar, Harold Bloom, because he heeded the invitation of the thrush to lament the passing of America's greatest president, Abraham Lincoln.



