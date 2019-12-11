Local direct sales consultant earns sales award
FOXHOME, Minn. – Tastefully Simple Consultant Sheri Friederichs, from Foxhome, Minnesota, recently earned the company’s national Top Monthly Sales Achiever award.
Friederichs sold over $18,960 in Tastefully Simple’s products, designed to provide solutions to mealtime and entertaining needs, during November to receive this award. She achieved the highest individual sales from among all consultants across the country.
“This award recognizes Friederichs’ hard work and commitment to growing her business,” said Jill Blashack Strahan, Tastefully Simple founder and CEO. “She is providing exceptional service and value to her clients while achieving her own dreams.”
About Tastefully Simple
Tastefully Simple is the original national tasting party company that answers the familiar question, “What should we eat?” Through social tasting parties and person-to-person selling, the company’s thousands of independent business consultants across the nation offer lifestyle solutions in the form of versatile, delicious, easy-to-prepare food kits. The kits include meal planners, recipes, grocery lists and entertaining ideas that are designed to make mealtime and entertaining stress free.
