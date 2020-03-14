Local Modern Woodmen of America members raise $5,536 for school

Modern Woodmen of America members in Wahpeton/Breckenridge recently helped raise money for Breckenridge Public School with a special fundraising event on Feb. 6 and Feb. 10, 2020.
The event, which included a Book Fair at the school, raised $5,536. This includes $2,500 matched by Modern Woodmen through the organization’s Matching Fund Program. The funds will be used to buy new books for the library.
The Matching Fund Program offers Modern Woodmen members nationwide the chance to show their support for a community cause, organization or individual in need through fundraisers. These fundraising projects contribute more than $10 million to community needs across the country each year.
“The community truly came together to support a local need”, says Patrice Koerselman, local Modern Woodmen volunteer leader. “That support is what it’s all about.”
Coordinated by local Modern Woodmen members, the fraternal financial services organization’s Summit chapters, chapters and youth service clubs provide opportunities for members to take part in social and educational activities and volunteer projects to meet local needs.
For more information or to get involved, contact Koerselman at 701-282-6427 or p.mccann.koerselman@mwarep.org.
Modern Woodmen was founded in 1883 as a fraternal benefit society. The organization supports members, families and communities with a unique blend of financial services, fraternal benefits and local-impact opportunities. In 2018, Modern Woodmen and its members provided $19.9 million and 470,000 volunteer hours to support fraternal activities and programs. Learn more at www.modernwoodmen.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.