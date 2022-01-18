BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. — Henrik Ibsen Sons of Norway Lodge 4-565, representing Wahpeton, Breckenridge, Minnesota, and surrounding communities, had a successful 2021 that was celebrated at the lodge’s year-end dinner. The event, featuring a Christmas meal with all the Norwegian trimmings and at least one surprise gnome guest, was held Thursday, Jan. 13 at United Methodist Church, Breckenridge.
Rev. Mark Gronseth, church pastor and club president, delivered the club’s annual report. Highlights included the welcoming of five new lodge members who joined in 2021: Rev. Jake Dyrhaug, pastor of Bethel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton, Karen and William Field, Faye Andree and Judy McDaniel.
Prior to the May 16, 2021 Syttende Mai celebration at the Optimist Shelter in Wahpeton’s Chahinkapa Park, the lodge was honored when the Breckenridge City Council declared May to be Sons of Norway Month. The recognition was given in April 2021.
Syttende Mai was remembered as a beautiful, successful day with wonderful food and an ample crowd of guests.
“We also participated in the local parades,” Mariana Cockburn, a club member, recalled. “There was Blue Goose Days in June, Headwaters Day in September and the North Dakota State College of Science Homecoming Parade.”
Longtime lodge member Ardeith Richter represented both the Henrik Ibsen Lodge and NDSCS when she was grand marshal of the homecoming parade. The lodge’s festivities also included having its first booth at the Wilkin County Fair and holding a recruitment event at the Bagg Bonanza Farm outside Mooreton, North Dakota. Members are still talking about the great meal served by farm volunteers.
“We took a few trips to the lodge in Fargo, where we participated in a cultural event, to Detroit Lakes for a presentation on the Kensington Runestone and then off to Sisseton for a climb up the Nicollet Tower and a wonderful lunch at the Stavig House. That was the start of the next big thing, preparing for ‘The Stavig Letters.’”
Jane and John Rasmussen and Curtis Dahl, all of Sisseton, South Dakota, performed a full-length “Story of a Norwegian Immigrant,” Daily News previously reported. Jane Rasmussen, the great-granddaughter of Lars Stavig, was one of a trio giving a free, open to the public readers theater performance.
“It was our December event and was well-attended by our local community,” Cockburn said. “We had applied to the North Dakota Humanities Council for a grant and received it so we could really go out there with presenting this special event.
Looking back on the successes of 2021, Henrik Ibsen Lodge members are proud of their great year.
“The local news media supported us and made it possible for all of us to be seen, know and heard in the area,” Cockburn said. “Thanks to all! We have a wonderful community and we still live in God’s Country.”
