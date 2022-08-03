Purchase Access

Pastor Mark Gronseth and Colleen Engebretson, president and vice president of the Henrik Ibsen Lodge, the local chapter of the Sons of Norway, recently represented the lodge at the District 4 Convention, held from June 16-18 in Fargo, North Dakota.

While Gronseth attended virtually, Engebretson attended in person. She was joined by Mark Engebretson. Colleen Engebretson’s visit was considered successful, as was the convention.



