Pastor Mark Gronseth and Colleen Engebretson, president and vice president of the Henrik Ibsen Lodge, the local chapter of the Sons of Norway, recently represented the lodge at the District 4 Convention, held from June 16-18 in Fargo, North Dakota.
While Gronseth attended virtually, Engebretson attended in person. She was joined by Mark Engebretson. Colleen Engebretson’s visit was considered successful, as was the convention.
“”Everybody learned a lot,” Lodge Publicity Director Mariana Cockburn said. “Colleen provided all of the pictures and gave us a rundown of all the events.”
June’s convention included a memorial service for all Sons of Norway District 4 members who died since the last convention. The Henrik Ibsen Lodge was among those participating in the service, recognizing deceased individuals from North Dakota, Montana and the Canadian provinces of Saskatchewan and Alberta.
“Colleen presented a flower to honor our lodge member, Russell Kastelle, who passed away in July 2021,” Cockburn said.
The Henrik Ibsen Lodge organized some of the snacks and krumkake served during the convention’s coffee breaks. Among the items was a kransekake, or Norwegian wedding cake, made by Cindy Dahl of Grand Forks, North Dakota.
In other news, the Henrik Ibsen Lodge was congratulated at the convention for receiving a grant from the District 4 board. The money was used for May’s “Syttende Mai” celebration of Norway’s Constitution Day.
“Colleen was put to work as a convention teller,” Cockburn said. “The tellers had to count ballots for one of the district’s executive positions.”
Gronseth, meanwhile, was nominated to be a representative at Sons of Norway’s International Lodge Meeting, to be held virtually from Wednesday, Aug. 31-Thursday, Sept. 1. The international convention has a theme of “Reunited to Build the Future.”
“We await to hear all about it,” Cockburn said.
While Gronseth prepares for Reunited to Build the Future, he and his fellow Henrik Ibsen Lodge members are preparing for this month’s day trip to Alexandria, Minnesota. The trip will include a visit to the Kensington Runestone Park and Museum.
“We will also be at the Wilkin County Fair this month,” Cockburn said. “It will be our second annual time taking part. We’ll have some snacks, including candy, and have information on what we do and how to join us.”
Additional information can be provided by contacting Gronseth or Engebretson.
