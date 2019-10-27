Local Wahpeton Walmart rises to the top

What do horses, good mental health, community and Walmart have to do with each other? Quite a lot when it comes to local Wahpeton North Dakota Walmart Store 3875, as they have just awarded Hoof Beats for Healing, an equine-assisted therapy non-profit 501c3 program based out of Kent, Minnesota, a $1,500 grant to help provide services for more people within our community.
At Hoof Beats for Healing, the horses help heal those with psychological and physical problems. Horses, trained licensed counselors and equine specialists come together at a local stable to help those with PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), depression, anxiety, learning disabilities, Autism and more overcome obstacles. Both children and adults are treated and supported in this program.
Hoof Beats for Healing reached out to local Wahpeton Walmart to see if they could help them provide more services to those in need in our community who couldn’t afford therapy. Equine Assisted therapy has been proven to work faster and be more effective than traditional therapy programs in a majority of cases. Horses have the unique ability to mirror what a person is feeling inside. They give automatic feedback to the person and the ability to borrow the horse’s strength when they lack that strength themselves.
“In the past, we as a society have been reactive to problems as they occur. We blame things, rather than look at what we could have done to help a person deal with issues before they became a problem. If we promote good mental health, with trained counselors available to all, we can hopefully prevent breakdowns in our community in the future,” said Victor Ricigliano, president of Hoof Beats for Healing.
Walmart’s U.S. CEO Greg Foran recently introduced a program for U.S. stores and distribution centers. The program is called Walmart Rise and it is a way to renew how associates participate in their communities.
“What we are doing is making sure associates who want to get involved are given an opportunity to be proactive in bringing ideas for how your store’s local giving dollars are spent, and in helping to decide how to use those dollars to create more meaningful, personal relationships with people, groups, and organizations in the neighborhoods our stores serve,” Foran said.
This program, led by local Wahpeton Walmart Store Manager Tom Curtis, gives Wahpeton Walmart employees, our neighbors and friends, the ability to give back to their community through this grant awarded to Hoof Beats For Healing. When the check was given to Hoof Beats for Healing it was wonderful to see the happiness and joy on the employees’ faces when they learned about how their awarded grant would benefit so many people in their own community.
For more information on how equine assisted therapy can help you or your family, most insurances are accepted, contact Hoof Beats For Healing located at Ricigliano Farms, 218-557-8762 or at Birchwood Psychological center, 218-643-9300; partners in bringing better mental and physical health to our community.
