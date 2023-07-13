Loran Hudson and Friends play Music in the Park

Loran Hudson and Friends included many talented performers. From left, bassist-vocalist Wayne Stander, acoustic guitarist-vocalist Earl Fust, vocalist Connie Foster and Hudson on the keyboards. The concert also included vocalists Chris Klindt, Carol Osmundson and Chuck Reiff.
Music in the Park concerts at the Chahinkapa Park Band Shelter continue to draw an audience. The Wednesday, July 12 performance was no exception.
Loran Hudson and Friends played and sang polka, pop and country music. Hudson, who played the keyboard, was joined by friends included bassist-vocalist Wayne Stander, acoustic guitarist-vocalist Earl Fust and vocalists Connie Foster, Chris Klindt, Carol Osmundson and Chuck Reiff.
“It’s been going very well,” Wahpeton Parks and Recreation Director Brad Edwardson said about the 2023 Music in the Park season. “The only issue we’ve had was when we had rain earlier in the day. We had to postpone ‘Memories’ with Steve Worner, but he’ll be playing later in the season.”
Wahpeton Parks and Recreation is determined to complete sod work around the Chahinkapa Park Band Shelter. Edwardson figures that the lack of grass along the shelter keeps music lovers watching from a distance.
“Once the grass is there, I think we’re going to see even more people attending the concerts,” he said.
Music in the Park is supported in part by a grant from the North Dakota Council on the Arts. The council receives funding from the North Dakota Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Upcoming Music in the Park performers and performances include the Wahpeton/Breckenridge & Surrounding Communities Community Band, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19. Kroshus & Krew is scheduled for Wednesday, July 26.
Kroshus & Krew, led by Tilford Kroshus, is also among the acts playing in the Fourth Annual Headwaters Music Festival. Created by the late Dr. Dave Engstrom, the Headwaters Music Festival has been a celebration of talent, education and enthusiasm.
“Music lovers from or visiting the Twin Towns Area can enjoy concerts and fun between Thursday, July 20-Saturday, July 23,” Daily News previously reported.
“It was Dave’s idea to involve everybody who’s involved in music, whether they are professionals, semi-pros, amateurs or thinking, ‘I want to play.’ No matter who they are, Dave wanted to involve them,” said Ed Moore, one of the festival’s organizers and performers and a member of groups including Kroshus & Krew, On the Mend and Fat Daddys.
Daily News will continue covering the Music in the Park season and events like the Headwaters Music Festival.