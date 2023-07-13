Loran Hudson and Friends play Music in the Park

Wahpeton Parks and Recreation is determined to complete sod work around the new Chahinkapa Park Band Shelter. The lack of grass along the shelter may be why music lovers are watching from a distance.

 Photos by Frank Stanko • Daily News

Music in the Park concerts at the Chahinkapa Park Band Shelter continue to draw an audience. The Wednesday, July 12 performance was no exception.

Loran Hudson and Friends played and sang polka, pop and country music. Hudson, who played the keyboard, was joined by friends included bassist-vocalist Wayne Stander, acoustic guitarist-vocalist Earl Fust and vocalists Connie Foster, Chris Klindt, Carol Osmundson and Chuck Reiff.

Loran Hudson and Friends included many talented performers. From left, bassist-vocalist Wayne Stander, acoustic guitarist-vocalist Earl Fust, vocalist Connie Foster and Hudson on the keyboards. The concert also included vocalists Chris Klindt, Carol Osmundson and Chuck Reiff.


