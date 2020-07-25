Lovdokken - Houle

Emily Lovdokken and Kyle Houle announce their upcoming marriage set for Saturday Aug. 1, 2020 in Hankinson, North Dakota.
Parents of the bride are Arnie and Susan Lovdokken of Hankinson, North Dakota.
Parents of the groom are Christine and Peder Aune of Wahpeton, North Dakota, and Marty and Christina Meyer of Eagle Lake, Minnesota.
Emily graduated from Hankinson High School in 2014, and earned her child development associate. She is currently employed at Lovdokken Auto in Hankinson, does housekeeping for local homes and businesses and is a senior stylist for Color Street Nail Polish.
Kyle graduated from Wahpeton High School in 2010 and is currently employed at ID Machine Inc. in Hankinson. The couple lives in Hankinson.
An open house dance is being held at the Hankinson Community Center at 8 p.m. Saturday Aug.1. Please come out and help them celebrate!
