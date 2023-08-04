It’s 1912, and the Titanic is about to launch her maiden voyage, traveling from Britain to America. Seventeen-year-old British Chinese Valora “Val” Luck intends to be on that ship in order to fulfill her dream of becoming a circus performer in New York.

Val’s twin brother Jamie is already set to be working on the ship, so now she just needs to use her ticket to board. Her goal is to perform with Jamie in front of Mr. Albert Ankeny Stewart, part owner of the Ringling Brothers Circus, who is a first class passenger.



KELSEY SOLBERG is a librarian with the Breckenridge Public Library.

Tags