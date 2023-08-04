It’s 1912, and the Titanic is about to launch her maiden voyage, traveling from Britain to America. Seventeen-year-old British Chinese Valora “Val” Luck intends to be on that ship in order to fulfill her dream of becoming a circus performer in New York.
Val’s twin brother Jamie is already set to be working on the ship, so now she just needs to use her ticket to board. Her goal is to perform with Jamie in front of Mr. Albert Ankeny Stewart, part owner of the Ringling Brothers Circus, who is a first class passenger.
However, Val is unable to use her tickets to get on the ship because of the Chinese Exclusion Act barring Chinese people from entering America. Through creative thinking and her training as an acrobat she sneaks her way onto the ship. Now it is time to find her brother and convince him to perform with her.
Three days into their voyage, the Titanic strikes an iceberg. Now, Val’s biggest problem is making sure Jamie and her survive.
“Luck of the Titanic” is a historical fiction novel that gives a voice to the Chinese men who were aboard the Titanic. Stacey Lee did an amazing job putting this story together, it is very straightforward and easy to read through. One of my favorite parts is the Author’s Notes at the back of the book, which help tie the real historical meaning to an otherwise fictional story.
Events at the Breckenridge Library:
Storytime
Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.
Help your child develop exceptional reading skills by bringing them to Storytime. Each week, we explore different themes with stories, songs, rhymes, flannel boards, special guests and more! Storytime typically lasts for 45 minutes and is geared for children ages 3-6, although children of all ages are welcome to join the fun.
Summer Movie Madness
Monday, Aug. 14 from 1-3:30 p.m.
Join us in the Breckenridge Public Library Community Room for Summer Movie Madness! Feel free to bring your own snacks and bottled beverages. To learn more about this event, contact the library at 218-643-2113 or visit the library’s event calendar at larl.org/events.
Breck Book Club
Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 6 p.m.
Join us for a meeting of the Breck Book Club in the Breckenridge Public Library Community Room. Discuss books you’ve currently read and share what you liked, or didn’t like about it. Shhhhh ... no spoilers! Give and get recommendations from others in the community! All are welcome to attend.
KELSEY SOLBERG is a librarian with the Breckenridge Public Library.