Chahinkapa Park roads and parking lots are getting a facelift this summer. There will always be access to facilities during construction.
There are plenty of reasons why it was time to address surface infrastructure. The base of Chahinkapa Park is silt-filled that shifts with the thaw-freeze cycle and disrupts gravel, asphalt and concrete surfaces.
The baseball / football / Optimists Shelter parking lot experiences frost boils every spring that often remain for weeks. We have had buses from visiting baseball teams turn into the parking lot only to get stuck and have to be towed out. There are better ways to welcome our baseball opponents to town.
The Eighth Avenue entrance road into Chahinkapa Park was continuing to slope towards the ponds that at one time were the Red River channel. Waterways will sometimes change their route when there are significant flooding events and the channel is gouged with the onrush of water.
The project is an opportunity to improve safety for pedestrians visiting the park. The Eighth Avenue entrance, for example, will be straightened out to improve visibility.
Construction is something we will need to get use to. Next summer, First and Second Streets around Chahinkapa Park will be included in a project to replace outdated sanitary sewer lines. The following year, Eighth Avenue North will be rebuilt.
We will always consider any ways to improve our park and trail systems and it will be another opportunity to upgrade pedestrian trails, sidewalks and entries to the parks. It is important to accommodate the growing interests of walkers, bicyclists and runners enjoying outdoor recreation throughout our city.
The baseball field, tennis courts, Rosemeade Chalet, Hughes Shelter and Langendorfer Shelter parking lots will be blacktopped. The hard surface swim pool and zoo parking lots will be milled and overlaid with fresh asphalt.
The park road on the west side of the swim pool will be redesigned to be less confusing and safer for combined vehicular traffic and pedestrian access.
The project will also help us address drainage issues.
We have fielded several calls about the sledding hill. It will continue to be our snow sliding hill for winter recreation. Dirt was hauled in because there is a ponding area at the east end where water collected for long periods of time and the hill can be reshaped so any water reaches drain tile that brings water to the pond. And the east-facing bumps will be earthen-shaped!
The Chahinkapa Park playground will also get material to slope it towards a drainage sump that pumps the water into the northeast pond. It is another long-lasting water collection area that can be improved.
Lighting is another component of the project and LED features are prominent for modern-day lights.
We also plan to plant plenty of trees to landscape around the renovated roads and parking lots. We have been successful receiving North Dakota Forest Service grants that can be used to match local funds and stretch tree planting dollars. The grant process would delay planting til next year.
Completion date for the road and parking lot project is Oct. 1, 2021, so we will need to be patient this summer and fall. Like often said, short-term pain for long-term gain.
This fall, NDSCS Building Technology students will be building a large storage building alongside the park maintenance shop that is located just north of the Chahinkapa Park football field. Horseshoes courts will be relocated to an area just south of Softball Field no. 1.
Infrastructure like roads, parking lots and trails are critical aspects of a quality park system. We would love to add a swim pool splash pad, new accessible playground and other exciting projects in Chahinkapa Park. It is equally important to take care of what you and the present construction project will make Chahinkapa Park much better for our citizens and visitors.
