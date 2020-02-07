The North Dakota Urban and Community Forestry Conference was recently held in Fargo. The North Dakota Forest Service is a terrific partner that understands the value of training for forestry-passionate people across the state.
Forestry is a profession that demands professionalism, including parks-recreation staff responsible for planting, maintaining and planning the park forest. Professionals are defined by appearance, actions and knowledge. Commitment to professional organizations shows a willingness to learn to do things the right ways.
Safety is always a high consideration. Sometimes there are not second chances so it is of utmost importance to be proactive with personal protective equipment, climbing trees, using chainsaws and felling large branches and trees.
Customers are primary in a park system. Hazardous branches and trees are judged by their locations and impacts near trails, campgrounds, roads and buildings.
The importance of pristine grounds and cleanup after tree trimming was shown. It is the same message with picnic shelter cleanliness, sports field maintenance and grounds litter. Strive for a Walt Disney World like environment.
Sometimes there are Bert Blyleven like curve balls with wind storms and other natural events. Hidden hazards need to be looked for carefully and staff turn into tree detectives.
Tree care is most critical when trees are planted and their first few years. Fine roots near the top of soil take in 90 percent of water. Watering is often needed. Roots grow where it’s warm with moisture, oxygen, minerals and nothing blocking their way.
Boulevard trees benefit from free root space. Healthy soil has 50 percent pore space. Time and time again we learn about planting the right tree in the right place. Trees tell you about poor planting or stressed conditions with suckers, dying branches or slow growth.
Tree roots are prolific under mulch. Organic mulch is free soil. Desirably, every park system tree would be mulched with wood chips. It is emulating Mother Nature in its forest form. We would like the constant availability of wood chips for staff, volunteers and homeowners.
Wood chip biomass is losing popularity because it is not competing favorably economically with natural gas. It is causing cities to look at different uses, including livestock barns and agricultural fields.
Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) disease was addressed often. It has spread westward from the Twin Cities to Clearwater, Minnesota. It has been found north in Winnipeg, Manitoba and south in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. It entered South Dakota from an infected wood pallet. Many suspect a camper with infected firewood could be the North Dakota culprit.
Dr. John Ball, South Dakota State University, boldly said “every ash tree is going to die,” including 87,000 in Sioux Falls. It is characterized as when, not if EAB will inflict North Dakota. It takes four to five years to kill an ash once infected. Chemical treatment that is needed every two years can combat EAB.
Woodpecker activity and the subsequent blonding of ash trees are the most telltale signs. The larvae make S-shaped grooves in the cambium layer and the tree’s canopy is starved and thins. Leaves get smaller and there is eventual dieback.
Some hope our bitter cold temperatures will kill the larvae and they do but not 100 percent.
Thirty percent will die during a typical North Dakota winter.
Minneapolis has done a phenomenal job with planting a diversity of trees. We need to consider the same strategy. Kentucky coffee tree, cork tree, serviceberry, redbud, Planetree, alder, maakia and magnolia are among exciting possibilities. Some have been developed at the Dr. Dale Herman Arboretum, a North Dakota State University property near Absaraka.
There are so many reasons to plant trees. Consider shade, street longevity, wind protection, cooling and heating savings, stormwater retention, fruit production, mental and physical health, increased valuations and wildlife habitat among compelling reasons to strive for canopy cover.
The positive aspects of community forestry will compel many of us to continue attending state forestry conferences to learn about better ways of a quality forestry program.
