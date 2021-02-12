February has been proclaimed “Winter Recreation Month” by North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum. It is a good time to celebrate our four seasons and Mother Nature has sure been making ice lately. Let’s check out the five proclamations.
“North Dakota’s diverse landscape and unique climate make for endless opportunities to enjoy recreation during February.”
Wahpeton, or “Leaf Village,” reminds us of our good fortune to live in the Red River Valley or “Bread Basket of the World.” Our farmers feed millions of people around the world. Locally, we grow bountiful gardens and can preserve canned or frozen beans, beets, carrots and corn that are enjoyed all winter long.
We can enjoy outdoor winter recreation headquartered at the Rosemeade Chalet and cross-country ski, snowshoe, ice skate and snowboard. Ice fishermen have hundreds of destinations in Otter Tail County, Minnesota or Richland and Sargent counties in southeastern North Dakota.
We are the western edge of the Central Flyway and the eastern edge of the Mississippi Flyway to enjoy a wide variety of birds. Next weekend is the nationwide Backyard Bird Count that assists ornithologist researchers at Cornell. For me, it is a short 15 minutes of observation from our warm home to document birds seen at our black oil sunflower filled bird feeder.
“Our parks and recreation are vitally important to establishing and maintaining the quality of life in our communities, ensuring the health of all citizens and contributing to the economic and environmental well-being of a community and region.”
Central Park in New York City, probably the greatest park in the world, is proud of its sports fields and courts, fishing, trees, trails, ice skating, playgrounds, swim pools, picnic shelters, art sculptures, carousel, outdoor music, ponds, flowers and zoo.
Chahinkapa Park rivals it on a smaller scale. Check on all the above mentioned attractions and add the famous Red River of the North, Prairie Rose Chapel, 18 hole golf course on its north side, archery, campground and sledding hill. And channel catfish beat any fish that comes out of their waters!
“Parks and recreation programs build healthy, active communities that aid in the prevention of chronic disease and also improve the mental and emotional health of all citizens.”
Medical doctors may be well advised to prescribe time in parks instead of medications. “Park Rx” can treat high blood pressure, anxiety, obesity and depression. Interactive and meaningful relationships with nature improve health and wellbeing.
Running trails are kept open all year long and have been destinations all winter, even during sub-zero weather. For avid runners, there is no such thing as cold weather. Just dress in the right layers of clothing — sweat wicking thermal wear next to your skin, wool middle layer for insulation and outer, wind-proof jacket.
“Parks and recreation programs increase a community’s economic prosperity through increased property values, expansion of the local tax base, increased tourism, the attraction and retention of businesses and crime reduction.”
A mobile workforce will allow more people to decide where to live first and then find a job. The pandemic shows the value of places with spaces and the freedom that goes with it. Like the National Recreation and Park Association, we aspire to have every home within a 10-minute walk of green space or trail. Research shows people who live near a park will exercise more.
Park facilities bring people to town. Over 70,000 people will visit Chahinkapa Zoo each years. Picnic facilities like Hughes Shelter host many family reunions every summer.
“Our parks and recreation natural recreation areas provide a place for children and adults to connect with nature and recreation outdoors.”
COVID-19 has taught us time in nature frees our minds, reduces stress and allows us to think creatively. Negative feelings can be tossed aside to think positive and appreciate trees, grasses and wildlife. Native birds like white-breasted nuthatches call yank-yank-yank as they move up-and-down tree trunks.
Celebrate February, North Dakota’s Winter Recreation Month!
Wayne Beyer is director of Wahpeton Parks and Recreation Department.
