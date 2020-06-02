Congratulations to the Wahpeton Middle School Leaders of the Pack for May 2020. Leaders of the Pack are chosen because they demonstrate the following characteristics: Rigor, Relationships, Responsibility, and Respect. These students go above and beyond to help make our school a great place to learn.

The May Leaders of the Pack students are: sixth grade — Luke Anderson, Tori Bult, Landon Ralph and Marjorie Watson; seventh grade — Kennedy Beto, Treyton Mauch and Scout Woods; eighth grade — Leah DeVries, Ashlyn Kahler, Autumn Rossow and Kevin Tetzloff.

