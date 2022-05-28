As I’ve said so often, May has always been one of my favorite months, and cultures around the world seem to agree. The great musical, “Camelot,” certainly went out of its way to show “The Merry Month of May” to be idyllically Heavenly, with maypoles, May baskets and knights and ladies falling in love everywhere.
Think also of all the songs celebrating the release from winter’s vice-like icy grip, March’s windy bluster, and April’s drizzly unpredictability. But the May of 2022 has been very hard to estimate. On May 7, I was parked at one of my favorite nature-watching spots, looking “across the river and into the trees,” when I realized that somehow, suddenly the grove fining the far bank had taken on Robert Frost’s unforgettable description: “Nature’s first green is gold/ The hardest hue to hold./ Her early leaf’s a flower/ But only so an hour.” And amazingly, the May that had been so demoralizing with constant flooding rains and chilling frosts had suddenly become the May “the poets write of.”
Thomas Hardy’s fine foreshadowing of his own obituary also springs to mind: His poem, “Afterwards,” is one I’d like to have written myself: “When the present has latched its postern (closed its door), behind my tremulous stay/And the May month flaps its glad green leaves like wings/ Delicate filmed as new-spun silk, will the neighbors say,/’He was a man who used to notice such things?” I’ve often wondered if I’ve been such a man.
But even though May can be full of promises, she can also be full of omens. Around May 16, the weather channel announced the coming of another “Blood Moon Eclipse.” Younger, I seldom missed an opportunity to go stargazing, so after a long winter of cooped-up and virus-plagued isolation, I jumped at the chance to hop into my car and drive out to a dark spot not polluted with street lighting. It was 11:15 and there, right on cue, a blood-red moon glowered at me from out of the south-east.
I decided to re-acquaint myself with the spring constellations I had once intimately known. For a moment I was confused; I used to be able to spot all the constellations easily, but this night, I couldn’t. Then I realized I was being hoodwinked by a partly cloudy sky. A blood-red first magnitude star or planet was glowering out just below the moon along with two bright second magnitude stars, and I couldn’t figure out just what stars the moon was journeying through. That big red star was bright enough to be a planet, but I knew from the charts that Mars was elsewhere on the ecliptic.
Then it hit me, I wasn’t looking at Mars, but the star called “the rival of Mars” – Antares, at the heart of Scorpio. In two months it would be the showpiece of all the summer constellations. The Bard, as always, perfectly describes it all: “Like as the lightning in the collied night, which does cease to be, even before one can say it lightens, So quick bright things come to confusion.”
This May has been particularly confusing for many people. Hopefully, her promises won’t all turn out to be omens, and we can all return to normal life again.
