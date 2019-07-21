Meindl-Brenden

Jay Meindl, Breckenridge, Minnesota, and Kristen Meindl, Breckenridge, announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter Caryn Ann Meindl to Noah Alexander Brenden, son of Lynn Brenden, Rothsay, Minnesota, and the late Kelly Brenden.
The couple plan an Aug. 10, 2019 wedding ceremony at New Life Lutheran Church, Rothsay, with Pastor Randall Whitehead as officiant.
Caryn graduated from Breckenridge High School in 2012, graduated from Minnesota State University Moorhead in 2017 with a degree in Elementary Inclusive Education and is currently teaching Special Education at Breckenridge Elementary School.
Noah graduated from Rothsay High School in 2014, graduated from University of Jamestown in 2018 with a degree in Psychology and is currently attending Minnesota State University Moorhead to obtain his Masters in School Counseling.
Maid of Honor is Taylor Jirak, Breckenridge, and bridesmaids are Ashley Barry, Fargo, North Dakota; Olivia Boldingh, Alexandria, Minnesota; Courtney Aaberg, Fargo; Hailey Brenden, Rothsay; and Savannah Severson, Underwood, Minnesota. The flower girl is Lydia Borgen, West Fargo, North Dakota.
The Best Men are Brett Brenden, Rothsay, and Ryan Larson, Rothsay. Groomsmen are Ben Steinolfson, Steele, North Dakota; Taylor Oien, Rothsay; Caleb Ellingson, Jamestown, North Dakota; Paul Meindl, Breckenridge.
Ushers are Matt Zimmerman, Rothsay; Aaron Brenden, Rothsay; and Noah Greer, Montpelier, North Dakota.
Reception will be at City Brew Hall in Wahpeton, North Dakota, with music by Harmon Entertainment.
