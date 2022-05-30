Purchase Access

The Wilkin County Honor Guard spent their morning taking part in the traditional Memorial Day services throughout Wilkin County. They began services at the Wilkin County Courthouse at 9:30 a.m. and moved to the North Dakota/Minnesota joint service at 10 a.m. on the Dakota and Minnesota Avenue Bridge. Shortly afterwards, the honor guard continued services at the Wilkin County Veteran's Park on the corner of Beede Avenue and Highway 75/Fifth Street. 



