The Wilkin County Honor Guard begins their service at the Wilkin County Courthouse. Members of Boy Scout Troop 332 and Wilkin County Commissioner Eric Klindt were also present for each service. Pictured in no particular order: Jim Gill, Tom Summerville, Scott Jahnig, Calvin Tischer and Paul Thulen. Not pictured: Roy Dohmam.
Members of the Wahpeton American Legion Hafner-Miller-Ross Post 20 and Woody Keeble VFW Post 4324, Women's Auxiliary and Wilkin County Honor Guard conduct their Memorial Day service on the Dakota and Minnesota Avenue Bridge.
“We honor the spirit, courage, and tenacity of the generations of Armed Forces members and their families today who made the ultimate sacrifice for this great nation,” said Governor Tim Walz. “As we work toward peace in our world, let us never forget those who have served on our behalf.”
The Wilkin County Honor Guard spent their morning taking part in the traditional Memorial Day services throughout Wilkin County. They began services at the Wilkin County Courthouse at 9:30 a.m. and moved to the North Dakota/Minnesota joint service at 10 a.m. on the Dakota and Minnesota Avenue Bridge. Shortly afterwards, the honor guard continued services at the Wilkin County Veteran's Park on the corner of Beede Avenue and Highway 75/Fifth Street.
