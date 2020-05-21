Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing restrictions, Memorial Day services are being canceled or limited in area communities.
• Wilkin County Honor Guard will not hold any public services.
• The Wahpeton American Legion Hafner-Miller-Ross Post 20 and Woody Keeble VFW Post 4324 will not hold any public services, but will raise flags at cemeteries. There will be no joint service at the Dakota Avenue-Minnesota Avenue bridge.
• Mantador Memorial VFW Post No. 9317 will hold its graveside services at 9 a.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery of Mantador, 9:30 a.m. at St. John’s Belford Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Hankinson; 10 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran rural cemetery, Great Bend; and 10:15 a.m. at Great Bend Methodist Cemetery. There will not be a meal this year following the graveside services.
• Lidgerwood Bullis Post No. 84 of the American Legion will hold its annual Memorial Day service at 10:30 a.m. at the American Legion Park. There will not be a program or public dinner following the gun salute.
• Milton Stevenson Post No. 106 of Fairmount will not be holding its annual Memorial Day program this year.
• Hankinson American Legion Eberhard Post No. 88 will present its annual Memorial Day services this year. Lowering of flag at half staff will take place at 7 a.m. May 25, which will be raised again at noon, both at the Hankinson Community Center. Graveside services will be held at 8 a.m. at Tyson Cemetery, 8:30 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, 9 a.m. at Emmanuel United Church of Christ Cemetery, 9:15 a.m. at the Hillside Cemetery, 9:30 a.m. at St. Phillip’s Catholic Church Cemetery and 10:30 a.m. at the Legion Memorial Site. There will not be a public meal following the services.
• Barney VFW will only be raising flags at cemetery, no services or meal will be held.
