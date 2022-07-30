Coasting through my 80s, I’ve been doing a lot of country driving, just to fight off the indoor lethargy one develops if he doesn’t pry himself away from the TV and get out a do something. I hadn’t been doing nearly as much fishing as usual, mainly because the piers have been sitting on shore through June and into July, mainly because of high water, but “Goodie Goodie” (Remember that ‘50s hit by Frankie Lyman?), somebody finally exerted enough peer-pressure to get the powers that be to give us older gimpy guys a place to fish sitting down.
This morning I took my first venture out on one of the piers and was doubly blessed: First this pier had good shade until nearly 10 a.m. and secondly I had five “eater” catfish in my bucket in the first 10 minutes of angling. One can use two rods in North Dakota, but the action was so hot I never got around to putting the second rod to work.
And the birdwatching was also great: saw two Cooper’s hawks, night and blue herons and a wood duck landed in a tree across the river. Whoever it was that got those piers put out deserves a medal. I talked to one older Iowan a couple of weeks ago who said he was going home early. He didn’t like shore fishing much either.
Taking my usual evening drive out along one of my favorite back roads looking for wildlife, I found one stretch bordering a hay field that proved to be almost like a trip back into the 50s of my youth. I visited that road just at the hour when the birds were out after grit for their gizzards. Amazingly, I saw several meadowlarks, many killdeers, a bobolink, some vesper sparrows, a few horned larks, lots of doves and grackles, and lo and behold, a pair of upland plovers. Those are the long-legged shore birds that resemble tall snipe. I used to see them along our farm lane as a kid. They’d fly up with a distinctive quivering wing-beat and then alight on a fence post, stretching their wings high and uttering a perfect wolf-whistle of the kind rude oafs used to make to fluster any cute, teenie-bopper they thought worth the whistle.
My drive-out last evening had almost no birds, but the cloud formations more than made up for it. Huge towering thunderheads were beautifully back lit by the sinking sun. The view confirmed my daughter Lisa’s raves when she came home after leaving the sweltering, frenetic D.C. area. She really loves our gorgeous wonder-filled spacious Dakota skies.
On the way back on the Breck side, I was almost run over by two adventurous young deer. They seemed to be intent on visiting that new neighborhood on the east side of town. Better check your gardens. Many animals are discovering the advantages of adapting to urban living.
Speaking of which, I saw a jackrabbit loping along the golf course in Wahpeton the other day. I found it remarkable that this long-legged visitor, (once plentiful to the max) has become a very rare sight. Then I realized that he had probably found one of the last places to have a life. The fields that used to have many such bunnies are now so intensively farmed, that plows overtake the reapers in the rush to prepare the fields for next year’s crop. This practice turns those gorgeous golden stubble fields fields into one vast black sea, some whole sections wide with hardly enough cover to hide a kangaroo rat. (God help us if the dust storms ever return.)
I guess that’s the way one has to farm in this age of huge machinery and big expenses. But J was a kid who grew up during those magical 40’s and 50’s, when, after the thrashing was done, there were stubble fields and fence lines and many unplowed and even unharvested corn fields, some with shocks, that afforded numbers of both country kids and town kids some of the finest pheasant and partridge hunting imaginable.
And that was my rich blessing right on the little half-section farm I grew up on, roamed and loved. I still cherish the unbelievably romantic memory of a harvest moon beaming over golden stubble fields dotted with burning strawstacks scenting the countryside with matchless perfume burning late into the night, crackling to the tune of tractors: Case, Farmall and put-put putting, green John Deeres still out there until dark pulling their two-, three- and four- bottom plows often well into November.
We had nothing like the earnings now garnered on today’s big spreads. But the life and culture was much, much richer all around. All those once-thriving towns were the perfect pasture for kids to grow up and have a life. They were towns where all the stores were open of a Saturday night and the movie theaters and bars and street corners were alive with great Americans taking a well-earned break to relax and visit and get the news after a week of damned hard honest work.
Thinking of all this harked me back to my first job, teaching in Walcott, North Dakota. My wife became a good friend of Louise Jordhiem, and that name is probably the first name one associates with Walcott, because there were at least three great families of that name headed by brothers: Selmer, Randolph, and Conrad, Louise’s husband.
Tragically, Conrad was snatched away by a totally unexpected malady just a few years after the school closed and we moved to Pillager, Minnesota. I wrote a eulogistic poem about him that somehow got read at his funeral. Here’s a little of it:
To Conrad Jordhiem “I remember Conrad Jordhiem/ That gentle, twinkling man/Who farmed along the valley/ Of the winding old Sheyenne/ Tall and lean and cleanly ruddy/ Eyes light bright Norwegian stars/ Norwegian born the soil his study/through long, heavy houts,/
He cleanly lived/No vices had/ was honest as the loam/ Yet stole away at 63/A thousand miles from home./ Who knows why he was taken/Before three-score and ten/When God allows far longer lives to far far lesser men?// Perhaps God needed reapers/Honest, skilled and harvest strong/ Masters of hard won harvest skills/For harvests coming on/ Or a man adept at mowing/ Verdant fields forever green/ With unnumbered blossoms blowing/ In the meadow lands between//But I think angelic error/Took him home before is time/ And because there was none fairer/God decided, ‘He is mine.’ //So I think of Conrad Jordhiem? That gentle twinkling man/ Who farmed along the valley of the winding old Sheyenne And I think that where he’s farming now/He’s twinkling brighter still/ As he slides a gleaming golden plow/ Along a fragrant hill/Where wild roses blow more sweetly/Meadowlarks more sweetly sing/Than they do in Old Dakota/In the best Dakota spring.”
Postscript: I just heard that Jim Kroshus, the superintendent who hired me for thar Walcott teaching job has passed away. May God bless his wife Bev, his family and all who loved him. He was a tremendous educator, coach, and unforgettable human being and deserves a column all his own. “So rolls the world away.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.