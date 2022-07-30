Purchase Access

Coasting through my 80s, I’ve been doing a lot of country driving, just to fight off the indoor lethargy one develops if he doesn’t pry himself away from the TV and get out a do something. I hadn’t been doing nearly as much fishing as usual, mainly because the piers have been sitting on shore through June and into July, mainly because of high water, but “Goodie Goodie” (Remember that ‘50s hit by Frankie Lyman?), somebody finally exerted enough peer-pressure to get the powers that be to give us older gimpy guys a place to fish sitting down.

This morning I took my first venture out on one of the piers and was doubly blessed: First this pier had good shade until nearly 10 a.m. and secondly I had five “eater” catfish in my bucket in the first 10 minutes of angling. One can use two rods in North Dakota, but the action was so hot I never got around to putting the second rod to work.



