MOORHEAD, Minn. — The following area students are among the 745 graduates of Minnesota State Community and Technical College’s 2020 spring semester.
The college has campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena, Minnesota.
Campbell, Minn.: Rehanna Schreiber, Liberal Arts and Sciences
Wahpeton: Cory Iverson, Electrical Line Worker Technology
Walcott: Linnea Brown, Graphic Design Technology, Mackenzie Weidenbach, Human Resources
As a member of the Minnesota State system, M State serves more than 8,000 students in credit courses each year in 80 career and liberal arts programs online and at its campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena.
By partnering with communities, the college also provides workforce development services and other responsive training programs.
Minnesota State Community and Technical College is a member of the Minnesota State system and is an equal opportunity educator and employer.
