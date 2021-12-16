Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

MANKATO, Minn. — Minnesota State University, Mankato awarded 2,276 degrees to 1,941 students at the end of the fall 2021 semester, with commencement ceremonies scheduled for 9 a.m. and noon Saturday, Dec. 11 in Taylor Center’s Bresnan Arena on the Minnesota State Mankato campus.

Live-streaming captioning services will be provided for each ceremony at https://www.mnsu.edu/graduation/general/webcast.html.

Area student Alyssa Etzler, Breckenridge, Minnesota, earned a BSSW, Social Work.

Advanced degrees awarded by Minnesota State Mankato at the conclusion of the fall semester included seven doctor of education degrees, four doctor of nursing practice degrees and one doctor of school psychology degree.

Degrees awarded at the undergraduate level included 53 bachelor of arts degrees, ten bachelor of business degrees, 16 bachelor of fine arts degrees, 1,496 bachelor of science degrees, 28 bachelor of science in integrated engineering degrees, seven bachelor of science in civil engineering degrees, seven bachelor of science in computer engineering degrees, 19 bachelor of science in electrical engineering degrees, nine bachelor of science in mechanical engineering degrees, 41 bachelor of science in social work degrees, 27 associate of arts degrees and 65 undergraduate certificates.

Undergraduate students receiving recognition included 263 students graduating summa cum laude (3.8 grade point average and higher), 258 students graduating magna cum laude (grade point averages of 3.6 to 3.79) and 238 students graduating cum laude (grade point averages of 3.4 to 3.59).

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?
Load comments