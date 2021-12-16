MANKATO, Minn. — Minnesota State University, Mankato awarded 2,276 degrees to 1,941 students at the end of the fall 2021 semester, with commencement ceremonies scheduled for 9 a.m. and noon Saturday, Dec. 11 in Taylor Center’s Bresnan Arena on the Minnesota State Mankato campus.
Area student Alyssa Etzler, Breckenridge, Minnesota, earned a BSSW, Social Work.
Advanced degrees awarded by Minnesota State Mankato at the conclusion of the fall semester included seven doctor of education degrees, four doctor of nursing practice degrees and one doctor of school psychology degree.
Degrees awarded at the undergraduate level included 53 bachelor of arts degrees, ten bachelor of business degrees, 16 bachelor of fine arts degrees, 1,496 bachelor of science degrees, 28 bachelor of science in integrated engineering degrees, seven bachelor of science in civil engineering degrees, seven bachelor of science in computer engineering degrees, 19 bachelor of science in electrical engineering degrees, nine bachelor of science in mechanical engineering degrees, 41 bachelor of science in social work degrees, 27 associate of arts degrees and 65 undergraduate certificates.
Undergraduate students receiving recognition included 263 students graduating summa cum laude (3.8 grade point average and higher), 258 students graduating magna cum laude (grade point averages of 3.6 to 3.79) and 238 students graduating cum laude (grade point averages of 3.4 to 3.59).
